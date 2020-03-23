Pelosi, Schumer tying virus relief to wind & solar tax credits, airline emissions, and union power

At first glance, this appears to be the kind of vulgar posturing that would decimate a party. It’s the kind of opportunistic exploitation that squanders political capital, ends legacies, and obliterates movements. You’d think it would be precisely the kind of thing Democrats would want to avoid, if they’re going to win hearts and minds ahead of the next election.

Then you remember: Democrats don’t give a damn about the American people.

In fact, they despise the fact that they’re saddled with ‘the little people,’ so your pain is irrelevant. All that matters to them is “Agenda Uber Alles.” Progressives are progressives first, and everything else a very distant second.

Once you realize that, it makes perfect sense that they’re tying coronavirus relief to union power, wind and solar tax credits, and airline emission standards. They don’t care if you lose your home. They don’t care if you have to choose between your car payment and your next meal.

As House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said last week, they think “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

That’s the only thing they actually care about. Your health, comfort, safety, and happiness be damned.

…And they should NEVER be forgiven for that attitude.