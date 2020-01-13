Pelosi stammers: Trump will no longer be President next year... 'one way or another.'

If you had any doubts that impeachment was a political hit designed to overturn an election (and at this point I’m not sure how you could) Nancy Pelosi would like to disabuse you of your delusions. Yesterday, she appeared on ABC’s “This Week with Biased Clinton Political Hack George Stephanopoulos.” As you would expect, the discussion turned to impeachment and the host dug into Pelosi’s ridiculous – and failed- delay tactics.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Any second thoughts about holding on for three weeks? PELOSI: No, no, no. We feel that it — it’s a positive result in terms of additional emails and un-redacted information that has come forward, that Bolton has said that he would testify if subpoenaed by the Senate, other information that has come forward. And more importantly, raising the profile of the fact that we need to have witnesses and documentation, and if we don’t that is a cover-up.

When Stephanopoulos pointed out that the House could have issued a subpoena for Bolton, but pulled back, the Speaker showed her cards.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you pulled back the subpoena on John Bolton. PELOSI: Well, we — but on the other witnesses we have been in court. And we haven’t eliminated the possibility of ever subpoenaing and going forward with Bolton, but he has said in this two weeks’ period, there was another piece of progress that we made, that he would — he would respond to a subpoena from the United States Senate. But the fact is, is that the president of the United States, again, quite different from President Clinton. President Clinton allowed witnesses to come forward. President Trump has prevented that from happening.

As we’ve argued in the past, the difference between Clinton and Trump is that Clinton had clearly committed a verifiable crime. There were direct witnesses to his perjury, and there were people who could offer direct testimony to support the charge. In Trump’s case, Pelosi and Co. have failed to produce anyone who offered anything beyond innuendo and hearsay.

She continued…

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why not wait for the courts to rule? PELOSI: Well, because it’ll be — how long do the courts take? We had — we have confidence in our case that it’s impeachable and this president is impeached for life, regardless of any gamesmanship on the part of Mitch McConnell; however, that could stay come to bear. But we’re confident in the impeachment. And we think there’s enough testimony to remove him from office. Pelosi: “Clinton allowed witnesses to come forward. Pres.Trump has prevented that from happening.”@GStephanopoulos: “Why not wait for the courts to rule?” Pelosi: “Because it will be— how long do the courts take? … We have confidence in our case.” https://t.co/DrRhiob214 pic.twitter.com/VW4UfdueNu — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2020

In other words, waiting for the courts would push things to close to – or even after – the 2020 election. If your goal is to use an unpopular impeachment to overturn the 2016 result, and still have a shot at doing some image rehab before November, you need it to be over quickly. You want the process finished now, so your candidates can attempt to change the subject and distance themselves from it.

As we learned last week, Dems are already worried that they’re going to be trapped in Senate hearings when they’d rather be out campaigning.

Pelosi went on to express confidence that Trump would be removed from the White House “one way or another.”

But again, it’s Sunday morning. Let’s be optimistic about the future, a future that will not have Donald Trump in the White House one way or another. Ten months from now we will have an election if we don’t have him removed sooner. But, again, he’ll be impeached forever.

There it is. The only goal of this entire charade. It’s not about ‘respect for the law.’ It’s not about there allegedly unwavering ‘belief in the Constitution.’ It’s about correcting their last, disastrous, presidential election.

Moreover, “one way or another” is the kind of language that, if it was offered by a Republican, would have the left up in arms. They be screaming about how it was a threat of violence against a sitting President, and they’d – at the very least – be demanding an apology. Then they’d spend a few months forcing every one of their political opponents to ‘denounce the language of hate.’

Because Pelosi has a ‘D’ after her name, Stephanopoulos nods and plays along.

Fortunately, we have Steve Scalise to lower the boom.

Pelosi said today:

– Trump won’t be president next year “one way or another”

– Dems may “have him removed sooner” than the election

– Trump “will be impeached forever” It’s clear: Impeachment was a Democrat hit job to stain Trump’s legacy and hurt him at the polls. Nothing more. pic.twitter.com/LY4TUwNiuZ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 12, 2020

Exactly. They know they can’t win on the merits, so impeachment has become their Hail Mary pass. We should all thank Pelosi for spelling that out so clearly.