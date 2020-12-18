Pence Gets His COVID Shot; FDA Set to Approve Moderna Vaccine as Soon as Today

I guess the idea of this high-ranking officials getting their shots in public is to assure skeptics that it’s safe. It’s the same reason former Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama offered to line up and get them with cameras rolling.

Most likely response of the skeptics:

A) Oh! Well! Now I see it’s safe! I’ll get mine right away!

or

B) You fools actually believe that’s really the vaccine they’re going to inject into you? Suckers!

Anyway, for those of you who are the trusting sort, Vice President Pence rolled up his sleeve (this time literally and meaningfully, unlike most of the time when politicians say that), and insisted it didn’t even hurt:

Pence said he “didn’t feel a thing” after he, his wife Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams each rolled up their sleeves and took injections from white-coated medical staff, becoming the highest-profile recipients to receive the vaccine publicly. After U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 3,000 for a third straight day, Pence called the vaccinations a sign of hope, with 20 million doses expected to be distributed nationwide before the end of December and hundreds of millions more going out in the first half of 2021.

“I also believe that history will record that this week was the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic, but with cases rising across the country, hospitalizations rising across the country, we have a ways to go,” said Pence, leader of the White House coronavirus task force.

It is almost certainly true that the approval of the vaccines will mark the beginning of the pandemic’s end. Also, if it doesn’t, we’re in trouble because it’s hard to imagine what else could. Even with the way cases are spiking right now, we’re a long way from herd immunity if we have to get there solely through people getting infected and then recovering.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s vaccine – which could be approved as soon as today – got a stunning 20 out of 20 yesterday from the FDA’s “outside panel of experts”. It also has some things going for it that the Pfizer vaccine doesn’t. One is a storage advantage, as the Moderna vaccine doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage the Pfizer vaccine requires, so it’s easier and cheaper to keep and distribute. Also, Moderna is making its vaccine available in shipments as small as 100 doses, whereas the minimum container of Pfizer’s is 975 doses. The smaller shipment works a lot better for smaller hospitals and rural clinics.

By the way, amazingly, this is Moderna’s first-ever vaccine. If it turns out to be as effective and safe as the 94 percent test results suggest, that will be a debut that’s hard to top for as long as the company exists.

But it will never develop a more important vaccine than this one – unless, of course, it develops a vaccine for cancer. Might as well think big.