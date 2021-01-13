Pence to Pelosi: No, I'm Not Invoking the 25th Amendment, and Stop Asking Me

Remember last week, when Democrats were outraged because Donald Trump wanted Mike Pence to do something he has no authority to do?

Now Democrats want Mike Pence to do something he has no authority to do.

And just as he told Trump, he’s telling them: I’m not doing it.

As we’ve already covered here, the 25th Amendment was never intended for a situation like this. You don’t remove a president via the 25th because he’s behaving badly, or because you think he might. You invoke the 25th Amendment if the president is physically or mentally incapacitated and incapable of performing his duties.

That is not the case here.

Of course, Democrats are rarely all that concerned about the intent of the Constitution, so they’re happy to pass a House resolution demanding that Pence circulate a petition among members of the cabinet, get at least a majority of them to sign it, and then sign it himself – to remove Trump from office.

That may not be as egregious as what Trump wanted Pence to do last week, but it’s plenty egregious in its own right, and he’s now sent Pelosi a letter making it clear he’s not playing ball:

JUST IN: In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Pence said he will not invoke the 25th Amendment, saying it would “set a terrible precedent.” The House is soon set to vote on a resolution urging Pence to invoke the amendment. https://t.co/hfV0Nt0jvU pic.twitter.com/PGWHeiJ1EH — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 13, 2021

As we told you yesterday, the House is just preening for the cameras at this point. There was legitimate reason a week ago to believe it was dangerous to leave the power of the presidency in the hands of Donald Trump, even for just two more weeks. But if Congress had taken that concern seriously, they would have ripped up their rules and their schedule and impeached him immediately. By waiting until this week to even bother passing articles of impeachment, they demonstrated they are doing this all for show.

And by urging Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment when they know he can’t and he won’t, they’re abandoning all pretense of solving anything and just trying to create as many news cycles as possible in which Trump is under siege.

Enough of this. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for Trump to resign at this point, but he’s clearly not going to do it and it’s not worth the time, effort or aggravation to try to force him out with a week left in his term. If Democrats were serious at all, they’d be focusing their efforts on what they can do to get Joe Biden off to a strong start when he takes over next week.

Then again, anything Democrats do would probably not be helpful to the country, so maybe it’s just as well they’re wasting their time – and everyone else’s – on this nonsense.