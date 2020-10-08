Pence Did All Right, But He Could Have Done Better

Vice-presidential debates rarely make a big difference in the dynamics of a campaign. Perhaps the one that people remember best was when Dan Quayle debated Lloyd Bentsen in 1988. The most-remembered moment was when Quayle defended the idea that someone as young as he could be prepared for the presidency by pointing out that John F. Kennedy was only 43 when he became president.

Bentsen glared at Quayle with a cocky grin and said, “Senator, I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.”

The media loved it. The left loved it. Bentsen had humiliated Quayle. There was no Internet at the time (thank God) but network news and CNN replayed the clip endlessly.

Bush and Quayle carried 40 states and won 426 electoral votes. Bentsen’s big moment in the vice-presidential debate didn’t matter in the slightest, because vice-presidential debates almost never do.

So a dominating performance by Mike Pence last night might not have been a game-changer in a race that sorely needs one. But it’s academic now because Pence didn’t deliver a dominating performance.

TRENDING: Op-Ed: If We’re To Save Liberty from COVID Tyrants, We May Have To Use Force

He delivered a solid one. He did a good job of presenting the Trump Administration’s strong economic record. He took on some of the lies Kamala Harris told. He pointed out the dangers of the Democrats’ proposals. He provided substantive details of the Trump Administration’s coronavirus response.

But he also missed a lot of opportunities. When Harris claimed Trump had only paid $750 in taxes several years, Pence could have explained the bizarre complexities in the tax code that made it deceptively appear that way, and then explained the millions Trump actually paid. When Harris claimed that Trump had called American military heroes “losers” and “suckers,” Pence could have pointed out how many people were personally present when he supposedly said this and went on record as saying it was a lie.

When Pence was asked if climate change is an “existential threat,” he could have given a more resolute answer, such as, “No. That’s ridiculous.” And then explained why. Instead, he half-entertained the notion that it just might be.

Pence had a solid line of attack with Biden’s and Harris’s support for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s insane “Green New Deal,” but instead of explaining just how insane it is, he choose to focus on the evidence that Biden and Harris support it. This was ineffective because the American people don’t really know how bat**** crazy it is, and he didn’t tell them.

Did Mike Pence win the debate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Part of the problem was the format. Moderator Susan Page of USA Today insisted on allowing only two minutes for substantive answers, and in some cases only 15 seconds for rebuttals. That doesn’t leave much time to knock down the nonsense Harris was spewing. As a result, Page would often ask a question and Pence would ignore the question and go back to the previous point he wanted to make. It gave the debate a discombobulated feel. Page was frustrated that her questions weren’t getting answered, but a lot of it was her own fault because she didn’t give Pence and Harris enough time to answer.

Page was much less biased and partisan than Chris Wallace, but there were questions she asked that clearly demonstrated her own liberal bias. I thought Page’s question to Pence about what he’d like to see Indiana do on abortion – in the event of Roe v. Wade being overturned – was a classic example. The Supreme Court decides so many different kinds of cases, but the left is obsessed only with abortion cases, and Page’s question gave away her embrace of that bias.

Then again, the question was the perfect opportunity for Pence to assert that this is a matter that belongs to the states, and he didn’t do that.

Like Donald Trump last week, Pence could have made a broad and compelling case for free markets and limited government with a national audience watching, and he got caught up instead in the political give-and-take of the moment. That made it possible for Harris to stay in the game and failed to hold her in account for her socialist agenda.

The Trump Administration governs better than it stands up for itself. That’s a problem because we’re running out of time for someone to tell the nation what we’d be giving up if we replaced them with these socialist frauds. Last night could have been the night.

RELATED: VIDEO: The Chris Wallace/Steve Cortes Smackdown Over the Debate and the First Family's Mask Rebellion

It wasn’t.