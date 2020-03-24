Pence says FDA has now approved hydroxychloriquine for off-label use to treat COVID-19

Of all people to break news . . . Dr. Oz:

I don’t know when the FDA actually took this action, but lest you think it’s a snake-oil concoction that only Trump acolytes would use . . . Andrew Cuomo’s New York has ordered 70,000 doses, along with 10,000 doses of the antibiotic zithromax and 750,000 doses of chloroquine.

And they’re not using it for malaria. Trials were set to start as early as Tuesday.

Just for the sake of clarity, off-lable use simply means you can use the drug to treat a condition other than the one for which it was developed. This is not all that unusual, and there are plenty of examples of its legality. Hydroxychloriquine is a perfect example: It was developed to treat malaria but there’s at least anecdotal evidence it might be effective at treating COVID-19.

With cases exploding and people dying, why not try it?

This is not to say people should just run out and obtain it on their own without consulting a doctor. That’s what this poor guy did, and now he’s dead and his wife is in critical condition. Of course, the media are trying to make that a Donald Trump story. But Trump never told anyone to just go take it on their own without consulting a doctor. He simply said the drug represented a reason for hope, and that the process of seeing if it could be applied needed to move quickly.

This doesn’t eliminate the need for clinical trials, and doctors obviously have to proceeed with caution when deciding whether to prescribe it to patients with COVID-19. There are some risk to any drug and there may be some patients who either don’t need it – because their cases are mild – or would be at risk of dangerous side effects if they took it.

That’s why Pence answered Oz’s question the way he did, by saying he would follow his doctor’s advice.

But yes, it’s unconscionable to prevent doctors from having the option of prescribing it if it really would help some people, and we’ve already seen reports here and here that it does help. New York’s experience over the course of the next few weeks should tell us a lot about just how big a game-changer hydroxychloriquine really will be.

Hopefully a very big one. We need that.