Pennsylvania emergency medicine chief says recent COVID patients are not as sick as when pandemic started

Hmmmmmm.

We heard the same thing last week from some doctors in Italy, saying the virus has weakened so significantly that they no longer consider it to exist in any real sense.

Now the emergency medicine chair at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center sees a similar trend in his area:

“All signs that we have available right now show that this virus is less prevalent than it was weeks ago,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, the chair of emergency medicine at UPMC.

Yealy further said, among people who test positive, “the total amount of the virus the patient has is much less than in the earlier stages of the pandemic.”

TRENDING: If we're going to get the police reform that really matters, Republicans have to take on cop unions

He said UPMC has so far conducted about 30,000 coronavirus tests, with less than 4% showing positive. He further said UPMC has tested about 8,000 patients who had no symptoms, with those patients testing positive at a rate of about 1 in 400.

I don’t even know how to begin analyzing the science of this. But I know what Special Agent Dale Cooper says: “Gentlemen, when two separate events occur simultaneously pertaining to the same object of inquiry, we must always pay strict attention.”

Do viruses weaken? Do populations develop herd immunity faster than anyone thought?

Yealy suggests a combination of factors may be at work here. The warmer weather might be weakening the virus. Health care providers have learned more about how to treat it. More testing might be getting people in to treatment before their symptoms have become too severe.

Do you think the coronavirus is weakening? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But I’m not sure that entirely explains why patients who test positive are showing less of the virus – and apparently less potency to the virus – than we were seeing in March and April. There was some thought early on that the onset of summer might work in our favor because viruses don’t do as well when it’s warmer and sunnier. Maybe that’s making a difference. What we don’t know is whether the heat and sunshine would weaken the virus permanently, or just temporarily until things cool down again.

Either way, this is a development no one expected, which leads me back to a common theme of this whole thing: Why is it so important to “listen to the experts” when it’s become abundantly clear that the “experts” had no idea what was going to happen? And why should we listen to them now when they warn us about “reopening too soon,” when the lockdown they demanded may not have been necessary in the first place?

Needless to say, the “experts” insist that what the doctors in Italy and Pennsylvania are seeing cannot be real, and their loyal megaphones at the Washington Post are carrying their water:

The comments, which received widespread attention following a Reuters report, prompted vigorous pushback from Michael Ryan, a top official with the World Health Organization, who said Monday during an online news conference that “we need to be exceptionally careful not to create a sense that all of a sudden the virus by its own volition has now decided to be less pathogenic. That is not the case at all.”

The consensus among other experts interviewed Monday is that the clinical findings in Italy likely do not reflect any change in the virus itself.

RELATED: Oh, OK: Authors of study claiming hydroxychloroquine doesn't help with COVID-19 retract the whole thing

Zangrillo’s clinical observations are more likely a reflection of the fact that with the peak of the outbreak long past, there is less virus in circulation, and people may be less likely to be exposed to high doses of it. In addition, only severely sick people were likely to be tested early on, compared with the situation now when even those with mild symptoms are more likely to get swabbed, experts said.

I’ll leave it to you to decide how much you want to trust the WHO.