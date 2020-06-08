SECTIONS
Pennsylvania emergency medicine chief says recent COVID patients are not as sick as when pandemic started

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published June 8, 2020 at 4:00am
Hmmmmmm.

We heard the same thing last week from some doctors in Italy, saying the virus has weakened so significantly that they no longer consider it to exist in any real sense.

Now the emergency medicine chair at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center sees a similar trend in his area:

“All signs that we have available right now show that this virus is less prevalent than it was weeks ago,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, the chair of emergency medicine at UPMC.

Yealy further said, among people who test positive, “the total amount of the virus the patient has is much less than in the earlier stages of the pandemic.”

He said UPMC has so far conducted about 30,000 coronavirus tests, with less than 4% showing positive. He further said UPMC has tested about 8,000 patients who had no symptoms, with those patients testing positive at a rate of about 1 in 400.

I don’t even know how to begin analyzing the science of this. But I know what Special Agent Dale Cooper says: “Gentlemen, when two separate events occur simultaneously pertaining to the same object of inquiry, we must always pay strict attention.”

Do viruses weaken? Do populations develop herd immunity faster than anyone thought?

Yealy suggests a combination of factors may be at work here. The warmer weather might be weakening the virus. Health care providers have learned more about how to treat it. More testing might be getting people in to treatment before their symptoms have become too severe.

Do you think the coronavirus is weakening?

But I’m not sure that entirely explains why patients who test positive are showing less of the virus – and apparently less potency to the virus – than we were seeing in March and April. There was some thought early on that the onset of summer might work in our favor because viruses don’t do as well when it’s warmer and sunnier. Maybe that’s making a difference. What we don’t know is whether the heat and sunshine would weaken the virus permanently, or just temporarily until things cool down again.

Either way, this is a development no one expected, which leads me back to a common theme of this whole thing: Why is it so important to “listen to the experts” when it’s become abundantly clear that the “experts” had no idea what was going to happen? And why should we listen to them now when they warn us about “reopening too soon,” when the lockdown they demanded may not have been necessary in the first place?

Needless to say, the “experts” insist that what the doctors in Italy and Pennsylvania are seeing cannot be real, and their loyal megaphones at the Washington Post are carrying their water:

The comments, which received widespread attention following a Reuters report, prompted vigorous pushback from Michael Ryan, a top official with the World Health Organization, who said Monday during an online news conference that “we need to be exceptionally careful not to create a sense that all of a sudden the virus by its own volition has now decided to be less pathogenic. That is not the case at all.”

The consensus among other experts interviewed Monday is that the clinical findings in Italy likely do not reflect any change in the virus itself.

Zangrillo’s clinical observations are more likely a reflection of the fact that with the peak of the outbreak long past, there is less virus in circulation, and people may be less likely to be exposed to high doses of it. In addition, only severely sick people were likely to be tested early on, compared with the situation now when even those with mild symptoms are more likely to get swabbed, experts said.

I’ll leave it to you to decide how much you want to trust the WHO.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Pennsylvania emergency medicine chief says recent COVID patients are not as sick as when pandemic started
