Pentagon spokesman rips New York Times over Memorial Day op-ed claiming US military 'celebrates white supremacy'

If you missed this Sunday’s New York Times, or you’re a sane person who avoids their rag altogether, you may not have heard about their asinine little op-ed. In it, they bemoaned the fact that there are still U.S. military bases named for important Confederate Army figures. The piece named a total of 10 bases, including the planet’s largest, Fort Bragg.

The NYT editorial board argued that “It is time to rename bases for American heroes — not racist traitors.”

Here’s something that may surprise you. I agree. The Confederate names are holdovers from the post Civil War period in which we needed to heal some pretty severe national wounds. Therefore, some bases were granted Confederate monikers as a sort of respectful olive branch that would placate a defeated but inescapable enemy. It was a smart move at a time when the battered nation needed everyone to coalesce against an impending war with Spain.

These days, it’s an anachronism. Yes, there’s tradition and history there. However, the names did their job. We’re united. Continuing to have bases named after defeated traitors is. . . unnecessary.

While one might sympathize with the basic argument, the NYT Editorial Board’s reasoning – if one can call it that – is based in willful ignorance. They ignore the historical reasons behind the names. Instead, they accuse the U.S. Military, which spent the Civil War fighting to end slavery, of choosing them as part of a federal “embrace of white supremacy.”

TRENDING: ABC News: Holy ****, people are defying social distancing guidelines!

“Apologists often describe the names as a necessary gesture of reconciliation in the wake of the Civil War. In truth, the namings reflect a federal embrace of white supremacy that found its most poisonous expression in military installations.”

At best that’s myopic. At worst it’s simply incorrect. No one expects accuracy from the New York Times but, even for them, this is a massive swing and a miss.

Perhaps more disturbing that their now de riguer bias is the fact that they chose to run this on Memorial Day. There are 364 other days in a year when they could have published this and there would have been little, if any, outrage. It seems clear that, since they’re desperate for attention, they chose Memorial Day because they knew it would anger veterans and active service members.

Remember, I actually agree with their basic premise.

That said, trashing the planet’s most diverse military as some sort of white supremacist organization is an utterly disgusting way to spend a holiday that’s supposed to focus on heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Gray Lady, were she capable of self-examination or embarrassment, would be in a shame-based meltdown right now.

It seems the Pentagon agrees…