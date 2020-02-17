People claiming Trump is Putin's stooge work overtime to defend Bernie's pro-Soviet comments

Donald Trump is a ‘Russian stooge.’ He’s ‘owned by Putin.’ He’s a ‘Manchurian candidate’ who’s managed to weasel his way into the White House.

That’s been the left’s narrative for the last three years. Trump’s allegedly doing the work of the red menace, we should all fear his attack on our Republic, and he must be removed in order to save us from Russian influence. There’s never been anything to suggest it’s true, but it’s been a steady drumbeat since well before the President took office.

Yet, now we’re faced with a Democratic frontunner who has a legitimate record of supporting and praising the Soviet way of life, and these people are dead silent.

Check out the following clips of Bernie, in which he lauds the wonders of life in the Soviet Union, and ask yourself: Why don’t they care about this?

Yes and he was openly critical of the US and said he’d like to blend the Soviet Union’s “strengths” with our representative democracy. pic.twitter.com/JQU0lL3JCB — José (@josecanyousee) February 16, 2020

Then, re-watch this clip of Bernie praising breadlines as a ‘good thing’ and, again, ask yourself: Why don’t they have a problem with this?

The answer to the question, obviously, is: They don’t care about it because they agree with it. In fact, a quick spin around Twitter will reveal hundreds of his supporters trying their best to ignore or downplay their candidate’s past.

It usually goes something like this…

Sanders never praises Communism. He’s praising a subway system and cultural programs for children. Fits nicely with his desire for more infrastructure spending here and his hope that all American students can afford higher education What’s wrong with that? — Trueblue (@ponymom48) February 16, 2020

Oh, no! Bernie enjoyed a bus ride and a puppet show in Russia. And at no point does he say prefers the Soviet way of life over America. He’s pointing out cultural entertainment and public transportation items that did we could emulate here. Thanks for the laughs though. — Eric McClung (@ericmcclung) February 16, 2020

Here’s the thing. You never see him lavish this kind of praise upon the United States. In Bernie’s warped view, everything here is unfair and awful. The solutions to our supposed ‘problems’ always seem to lie behind some version of the iron curtain.

Bernie’s past statements, which ignore the horrors of communist regimes all over the world, aren’t a problem for progressives because he’s simply echoing what they already believe. He’s their “bro” for a reason.

The flipside of this point is that they despise Trump precisely because they know he’s not what they’ve been claiming. He’s not a socialist or communist patsy, he’s not looking to undermine the United States, and he’s not interested in a resurgence of Soviet style governance.

In other words, he’s not Bernie.