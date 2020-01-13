People's Republic of . . . Iowa? Bernie leads polls as Hawkeye Cauci looms

Let’s not be too hasty about ascribing widespread socialist sentiment to the good folks of Iowa . . . although they do love those ethanol subsidies.

Bernie’s pulling roughly one-fifth of the most activist segment of one half of the state’s electorate. But I remember people saying the same thing about Trump in 2016: Hey, it’s just a fraction of primary voters! That’s not that many people!

Trump is now president.

The importance of the Iowa caucuses is that it’s the first time someone actually wins something that involves people kinda sorta voting. It gives you de facto front-runner status heading into New Hampshire, which by the way is right next door to the home state of a certain socialist:

Sanders’ support has increased 5 points amid a boost from core supporters since a November CNN/Des Moines Register poll. Among liberals, support for Sanders is up 8 points, and he’s climbed 9 points among those under age 35. He is the only candidate to post a meaningful increase in support overall since November, and his favorability rating has also risen 5 points.

Buttigieg, the leader in the November survey, appears headed in the opposite direction, losing 9 points in support as his unfavorable numbers rose 8 points. Even with those shifts, Buttigieg remains well-positioned in the poll. Sixty percent say they are supporting or considering his candidacy, and he remains among the best liked candidates in the field — 68% have a favorable view, second only to Warren’s 70% favorability rating.

For Biden and Warren, support is roughly even vs. November (Biden holds at 15%, Warren stands at 17% support vs. 16%). For Warren, though, the share who say she is their second choice or who are considering her has declined. Overall, 59% say they are either supporting or considering Warren, down from a high of 71% in September and 66% in November.

There is a lot of attention being given to how Biden fares in this poll, which is not well. At 15 percent, the supposed front-runner has fallen to fourth place in the first state to vote. Apparently the Ukraine corruption, the bizarre public statements, the roaming hands and the insult wars with voters aren’t impressing a lot of people.

Conventional wisdom says all this is good for Trump, because Biden is the most electable Democrat and Bernie is the least electable Democrat. Don’t be so sure about that.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: If you’re on the ballot in November as one of the two major-party nominees, you have a chance to be elected president. Indeed, you’re tantalizingly close to being elected president. Are you sure you like the idea of Bernie getting that close?

Think about it like this: A week before the 2016 election, liberals were arguing about whether Trump had a 33 percent chance of winning or a 1 percent chance of winning. Even most of us on the right weren’t feeling great about his chances.

You can argue about whether James Comey’s announcement about re-opening the e-mail investigation made the difference, but we do know it happened and we know Hillary lost.

Now, we also know the federal bureaucracy hates Trump. And we know the media hates Trump. And we know the former will leak to the latter to do him harm. The media will report things from anonymous sources that they can’t confirm are true as long as what they’re reporting is damaging to Trump.

Don’t you think the Trump haters will take a lesson from the Comey/Carlos Danger thing and try something similar this year? Can you not see the scenario in which a dirty trick like that catapults any Democrat into the Oval Office?

I am not saying I think Bernie would beat Trump. I don’t. And I’m not suggesting we should root for a more “moderate” Democrat to win the nomination just in case he or she also somehow manages to win the election. All Democrats running for president are terrible.

What I’m saying is that it’s a fool’s errand to root for Bernie to win the nomination because you think he’d be easy to beat. He wouldn’t. A presidential election is hard to win no matter who you’re running against. It’s true that Bernie’s love of socialism presents golden opportunities for the Trump campaign if it takes advantage of them wisely.

But you’re crazy to hope that the most insane, reality-challenged Democrat wins the nomination. This puts that person just one step from the White House, and no one should want that.

Yet there really isn’t a Democrat running this time that we shouldn’t feel that way about. They’re all nuts. Even right-wing darling Tulsi Gabbard basically embraces Bernie’s economic ideas and has bizarre sympathies for regimes like those we find in Syria and Iran.

So I guess the silver lining of Bernie leading is that he’s no worse than any of the others. And it says everything about the Democratic electorate that a guy like him might actually have a plausible chance of being nominated for the presidency.

But don’t take anything for granted. Ask the Baltimore Ravens about that. The dream can go poof in an instant, and that’s the last thing America needs.