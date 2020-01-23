Percentage of workforce that's unionized falls to all-time low, but among government workers it's rising

I continue to believe the General Motors and Chrysler bankruptices have a lot to do with this. For decades those companies made unsustainable deals with union bosses – buying labor peace in the short term while inflating labor costs in the long term to the point where the companies were crushed under the obligations they’d made to their own employees.

The existential crises both companies faced in 2008 were not the result of a credit freeze as they both claimed at the time. They were the result of terrible labor deals they’d made since the mid-1970s.

Workers aren’t stupid. They realized their own union leaders had jeopardized their jobs by essentially pricing them out of their employers’ ability to pay them. When you can’t provide enough value to your employer to justify having your job – because your union won’t let you – something’s got to give. And if you can’t be fired because of the union contract, the next option is bankruptcy.

This is why the UAW has had zero success organizing the transplant factories in the south. Those companies pay their workers good wages and benefits, and they do it in a way that doesn’t impede the company’s productivity or cost-competitiveness. It’s a good arrangement for everyone. Let the UAW gets it fingers in the mix, you risk mucking everything up.

Why would you want that? You wouldn’t, which is why people are opting out of unions wherever they can, and more states are becoming right-to-work states. Even Michigan, the home of the UAW, is now a right-to-work state. When this happened it came off as an absolute political earthquake in our state, but most people recognized that the UAW did it to itself.

Throw in the recent corruption uncovered by the FBI, and you can easily see why 90 percent of the workforce is happy not sharing a percentage of its paycheck with union bosses.

But there is one exception:

The number of union members fell by 170,000 in 2019—a year when U.S. employers added more than 2.1 million jobs—reducing the share of the workforce in labor unions to 10.3%, the lowest portion on record since 1983, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Overall union membership rates have trended at record lows for a decade.

“The big picture presents the now familiar story of a gradual decline in unions across most industries,” said Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit who studies labor unions.

One bright spot for organized labor was state-government employees, where union membership rose to 29.4% in 2019 from 28.6% the prior year.

So why are government employees becoming more union-friendly while their private-sector counterparts are going in the opposite direction? All you have to do is consider the nature of each type of organization.

When a company in the private sector faces cost pressures, it has to do something about it. It has to either fire people, cut costs elsewhere or increase revenues. If it doesn’t do at least one of these, its very existence is threatened. That’s why GM and Chrysler almost disappeared in 2008.

Governments never disappear. When costs go up, they raise taxes. When employees want raises, they get them because it’s easier than trying to replace people, and you can always cut back on services to the public if they don’t want to pay higher taxes. It’s not like they can put you out of business.

Governments are forever so the risk of overpaying employees is not what it is in the private sector. When was the last time you heard of a state government making massive layoffs? They don’t do that. They just come for more of your money, and one way or another they get it.

So government employee unions can make outlandish salary demands with a sort of impunity that doesn’t apply in that private sector. There’s also another factor at work, which is the corrupt circular dynamic between Democrats and union leaders. Unions give generously to Democratic candidates for office, who, once elected, have the responsibility of negotiating contracts with the very same unions leaders they relied on to fund their last campaign – and expect to rely on again for the next one.

What incentive to Democrat officeholders have to hold the line on union contracts when they will be coming to the very people sitting across the table from them for campaign checks? They don’t. They have the opposite incentive, and that’s exactly how it works most of the time. Democrats get elected, take care of their union patrons, and get rewarded with campaign cash.

When a Republican gets elected, the union only spends that much more to get rid of them, and then negotiate a more generous and longer-term deal when a friendly Democrat is back in office.

This type of corrupt dynamic doesn’t exist in the private sector, so you don’t find the perverse incentive for private-sector employees to join the union. They’re better off working hard and making the best deals they can with employers who are glad to have them and want to do their best to make the arrangement work for both sides.

The modern union model doesn’t work anywhere that operates on a rational economic model. That’s why it’s fading away in the private sector, but thriving in government.