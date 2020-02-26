Pete Davidson: I regret SNL forcing me to apologize to Dan Crenshaw because it made him famous

You never know with this guy if he means what he’s saying. You can’t be sure he means this either. It might be just another way of being provocative.

But Davidson does have one small point: Dan Crenshaw is a lot more prominent today because of the way his tete-a-tete with Davidson on Saturday Night Live turned out, and that might end up being really good for the country and really bad for left-wing celebrities. Davidson appears remorseful about having been forced to feign remorse:

Pete Davidson’s scorched-earth run continues with his Netflix stand-up special. The “Saturday Night Live” comedian basically took back his apology for mocking the eye patch of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye in an Afghanistan bomb blast.

“I didn’t think I did anything wrong,” Davidson said during his “Alive from New York” routine, released on Tuesday, per The Daily Beast. “It was like words that were twisted so that a guy could be famous.”

“I kind of got forced to apologize,” Davidson added on the special, joking that he was ordered to say he was sorry “so that I didn’t get shot in the face.”

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Davidson didn’t express any such regret. What he did express were some rather troubling feelings of personal tumult that led some to fear he may be suicidal. During that time, Crenshaw was one of the people who personally reached out to him offering support.

What I think may have spurred this now is the simple fact that Crenshaw has clearly built on the noteriety to establish a growing national profile. He’s become a frequent cable news guest and he’s in high demand to appear before Republican and conservative organizations. He’s excellent on social media and isn’t afraid to mix it up with the likes of the “Squad.”

And Crenshaw is smart, very sharp on policy and impossible to rattle. He’s a rising star. Around here we’ve taken to referring to him as 46, and we’re not kidding. We think the guy is terrific, and he’s just the kind of mature and responsible leader the country needs more of.

So is that what’s now bothering Davidson? That he helped create a rising conservative superstar? Or is he afraid his fellow Hollywood liberals will see it that way? Is he retracting his apology now to maintain his cred because he doesn’t want to be held responsible for catapulting a future Republican president into stardom?

Any of this is plausible, I guess, but it also has to be said that Pete Davidson seems like a very unstable person, and when you’re dealing with a person like that it can be hard to attach rational meaning to anything he says or does.

By the way, for what it’s worth – and I said this at the time – I do not think it was the world’s greatest sin that Davidson made fun of a man who lost his eye in a war. It crosses lines, for sure, but that’s what comedy does. He didn’t make fun of him for losing the eye in the war. He just made fun of what he looks like.

I can somewhat sympathize with Davidson for feeling he shouldn’t have been forced to apologize. I’m of the school that says comedy should almost never apologize for anything.

My main problem with Davidson’s bit was that it wasn’t all that funny, and I found that disappointing on the show that launched the careers of comedy icons like Bill Murray, John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd. Davidson seemed to think that just being snarky was the equivalent of being really funny, and that’s not true.

But I guess in his mind, being unfunny is not as great a sin as making a Republican famous, especially a really smart Republican who just might do exceedingly good things for this country.

I hope Davidson is OK. And I have a feeling that if he needed help, Dan Crenshaw will still be among the first to offer help. Because that’s just the kind of guy he is.