Pfizer: Turns Out Our Vaccine is 95 Percent Effective (and Safe) in Final Tests; We're Ready to Seek Approval

Not a massive boost in the reported effectiveness, since they said last week it was 90 percent. Either one is off-the-charts effective as vaccines go. The new measure matches the one reported on Monday by Moderna.

The news here is that Pfizer has completed final testing, and it’s ready to go ahead and seek FDA approval to mass-produce and distribute the vaccine. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for:

An experimental Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE BNTX +5.72% was 95% effective in final results from a pivotal study and is showing signs of being safe, key pieces of data as the companies prepare to ask health regulators to authorize use. Pfizer plans to seek authorization for the vaccine within days, the companies said Wednesday, leaving the shot on track to go into distribution by the end of the year if health regulators permit.

Out of 170 adult volunteers in the nearly 44,000-subject trial who developed Covid-19 with at least one symptom, 162 received a placebo, while eight got the vaccine, Pfizer and BioNTech said. The resulting 95% effectiveness rate puts the shot’s performance on par with shingles and measles vaccines. It is also consistent with the vaccine’s showing in a peek last week at how it did in an analysis of the first 94 subjects to fall sick.

The safety review focused on 8,000 test subjects who got the vaccine. With the exception of some fatigue and a tiny percentage getting headaches (which could have been unrelated), there are no safety issues. And all the data the government will demand is already included in Pfizer’s trials.

Now it’s just a matter of how quickly the FDA will complete its review and grant approval. As soon as it does, Pfizer can start distribution.

There are some challenges associated with this, of course. A big one is that the vaccine needs to be stored in extreme sub-freezing conditions, so that will require the extensive use of either cold-storage facilities or delivery trucks that can keep their cargo cold. Both exist, of course, and the companies who offer them on the commercial market can expect to get some major business from the drugmakers (or more likely, the government).

President Trump has talked of using the Army to help with the distribution, because the Army has the logistical capacity and training to lead such an effort. I’m not sure the Army’s capabilities alone equal what the private sector can do, but a well-coordinated joint effort between the two might be the best way to get this done.

None of it can happen, of course, until the FDA completes its review. The Trump Administration has succeeded at streamlining that process tremendously over the past four years, and now has the FDA getting drugs to market much faster than it did during the Obama years. It’s probably essential that this review be completed before Joe Biden takes office, because a lot of the people on his COVID advisory team have been griping about the streamlined reviews and are likely to recommend that the government pump the brakes on all this.

There’s no reason for that. Pfizer’s own data should provide more than enough information for the FDA to make an informed decision. And if the current spike in cases represents the dire emergency Democrats and the media keep telling us it does, then this needs to happen as soon as possible.

It’s go time. There is no excuse for dragging this out.