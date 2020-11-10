Pfizer Vaccine's 90 Percent Effectiveness Rate Is Off the Charts . . . But Will FDA Bureaucrats Hold Things Up?

I don’t know how you reacted when you heard – assuming you’ve heard – that Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is coming in at 90 percent effective. You may have thought: Why not 100 percent?

A little perspective: Even the measles vaccine that’s been on the market for decades, and has virtually wiped the disease out, is only 90 percent effective. Those flu shots you’re always being nagged to go get every year? They’re 60 percent effective.

The FDA had indicated as recently as last month that it would consider approving a COVID vaccine that was less than 50 percent effective. No one expected 90. Yet pending final safety monitoring, that’s what Pfizer is getting ready to bring to the table as soon as the end of this month. This has the potential to completely upend our 2020 nightmare and set us up for – dare I say it? – a normal 2021.

The question, though, is whether the FDA will do what the FDA has so often done, and drag its feet on approving the drug for public distribution. There are a few disturbing signs:

The timetable suggests the vaccine could go into distribution this month or next, though U.S. health regulators have indicated they will take some time to conduct their review. Then it will take months for the companies to make enough doses for the general population.

“Hopefully now we can move on and get this vaccine out there and make sure it’s doing what it’s supposed to do and stop” the virus, said Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer’s head of vaccine research and development, in an interview.

The findings came too early for researchers to assess the safety of the vaccine, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said must include two months of monitoring at least half the study’s subjects for side effects.

Pfizer said it remained on track to collect at least two months of safety data during the third week of November and could file for an emergency authorization shortly thereafter. So far, no serious safety issues have arisen in the study, the companies said.

The FDA has been historically notorious for holding up drug approvals, dragging out trials needlessly when the early data clearly shows a drug is effective and safe. That’s what the recently passed “right to try” legislation was all about – giving people the option of trying drugs that might save their lives, but are held up in the FDA’s bureaucratic morass.

Is the FDA really going to put the brakes on this with such promising data? If Pfizer already has two months’ worth of safety data, and the data can be verified, what’s the point of the FDA making the whole process start over under the supervision of government scolds?

The FDA came under a lot of political pressure during the presidential campaign to declare it would not rush approval of a vaccine before the election. The premise of the political class and the media was that Trump was trying to rush a vaccine to market, without knowing if it was safe and effective, just to help him win the election.

Perhaps now that voting is over, the political pressure on the FDA can ease up and it can give reasonable approvals without the Beltway crowd fearing that Trump will benefit politically.

By the way, a big deal is being made at the moment of the fact that Pfizer supposedly opted out of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, and pursued the vaccine on its own. That’s half true. Pfizer didn’t take money from the federal government for research and development, preferring to invest its own money and play by its own rules. That is to Pfizer’s credit.

But Pfizer received a commitment from the federal government to pay it $1.95 billion for 100 million doses of the vaccine, and without that commitment there is no way Pfizer could have confidently invested so much of its own money in the R&D.

Either way, the Pfizer vaccine news is great, and just what we needed if we want to put this nightmare of a year behind us. Hopefully federal regulators won’t be the ones who stands in the way and prevent that from happening.