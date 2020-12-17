Pharmacists Figure Out a Way to Get As Many as 40 Percent More Doses Out of the Pfizer Vaccine Supply

I know, I’m an optimistic guy. But I had a feeling we might see news like this. The government and the pharmaceutical companies would rather set low expectations among the public and then pleasantly surprise them. So when they say they can distribute 50 million doses in December, you have to figure that’s the absolute least they know they can do.

How welcome would the news be that they can actually distribute more? I’m guessing pretty welcome, and it appears to be here:

Pharmacists have found a way to squeeze extra doses out of vials of Pfizer’s vaccine, potentially expanding the nation’s scarce supply by up to 40 percent. The Food and Drug Administration said late Wednesday that those extra doses could be used, clearing up confusion that had caused some pharmacists to throw away leftover vaccine for fear of violating the rules the agency set last week.

The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, but pharmacists have found they have enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Putting those into use could significantly increase the United States’ scarce early supply of the shot, reducing the likelihood of a “vaccine cliff” this spring as demand outpaces supply. Manufacturers typically overfill vaccine vials to safeguard against spills and other waste, said Erin Fox, a pharmacy expert at University of Utah who monitors drug shortages. “It’s pretty unusual to have a full extra dose or more though — but it does seem to be there!” she said in an email.

Do note: They had to get what amounts to a waiver from the usual federal regulations to not throw out the extra doses. Making your life better through government, as always.

So this means that, instead of being able to vaccinate only 25 million people in December, the Pfizer vaccine might be able to vaccinate as many as 35 million. That would mean a tenth of the population got vaccinated only in the first two weeks.

And since Pfizer will presumably use the same size vials for subsequent shipments, the same math will apply for the vaccinations scheduled for January, February and March. This holds out hope we can reach herd immunity a lot more quickly than the late-June target we’ve been hearing about.

Unfortunately, because of the existing regulations, some pharmacists initially did throw out the extra supply in the larger-than-expected vials, prompting Pfizer and the FDA to step in and urge them not to do so. Presumably the word has now spread nationwide that every drop is to be deployed in doses.

The more good news, the better. Let’s pray that it keeps coming.