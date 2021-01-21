Photos Show Democrats Abandoning Social Distancing Guidelines During Biden Inauguration

In the coronavirus crisis, even Democratic presidential inaugurations are like riots for social justice.

The normal rules of conduct simply don’t apply.

That was the lesson from images of Wednesday’s festivities to inaugurate Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States — and Americans should remember them the next time holier-than-thou liberals start preaching about the pandemic.

Everybody was masked, of course. In Democratic circles, the mask is a combination fetish and fashion statement, virtue signaling as much as virus control.

It’s the Democrats’ way of saying they’re taking COVID-19 seriously, unlike conservatives and Republicans who think the world needs to keep turning and men and women need to keep working.

Wasn’t @TheAmandaGorman’s poem just stunning? She’s promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/rahEClc6k2 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

But as Breitbart News pointed out, there were plenty of other violations of Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, starting with the actual inauguration itself.

The gathering of individuals from all over the country in somewhat close quarters, even if outdoors, constituted a “highest risk” event, according to the CDC.

“Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area” is how the CDC defines it, and that sums up the inauguration pretty well.

For the inauguration VIPs, staying six feet apart was clearly a challenge.

Watching the build-up to the inauguration, there doesn’t seem to be a whole load of social distancing going on pic.twitter.com/cLc7PIu6oB — Phil Hornby (@philhornbyitv) January 20, 2021



The CDC guidelines also encourage organizers of events to put up signs specifically discouraging otherwise normal physical contact.

“Attendees often exchange handshakes, fist bumps, and high-fives at meetings and sporting events. Display signs (physical and/or electronic) that discourage these actions during the event,” the CDC advises.

It’s almost like the health bureaucrats were imagining behavior like this (they’re not six feet apart) …

… or this …

(they’re not six feet apart either)

VP-elect Harris greets former President Obama on Inauguration Day. 📷 Jonathan Ernst / Reuters pic.twitter.com/dwpIEaLzVS — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021

… or this …

(not six feet apart again)

These might not look like egregious violations — and to a normal, sane human being, they’d be utterly unremarkable.

But the topic here is Democrats in the age of the coronavirus, and a political party that stirred a national panic — including locking down major parts of the economy — in a way that appeared almost calculated to damage the otherwise wildly successful presidency of Donald Trump.

The topic is also how Democrats and their media propaganda wing would have treated Wednesday’s gathering if it had been Trump and his supporters instead. As The Daily Caller noted on Tuesday, even MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, one of the most smugly liberal voices on the most smugly liberal network on television, acknowledged the double standard.

While noting that Biden’s inauguration would be perforce smaller than those in previous years, Ruhl was blunt: “You know if President Trump did this, he would be getting crushed for hosting a superspreader event. We’d all be saying it,” she said.

Ah, but the coronavirus clearly has a political bias.

As the country learned over the summer, demonstrations for transgender causes did not count for disease control, demonstrations celebrating presidential victories did not count, and anti-racism protests didn’t count.

In short, the rules of the coronavirus can be bent or broken to suit the needs of any cause or occasion liberals and Democrats approve of.

For everything else, for everyone else, they’re written in stone.

Day one of the Biden presidency gave the country a nice glimpse of how that double standard is likely to play out in the years ahead. The country better get used to it — and get used to fighting it.

