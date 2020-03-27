My Pillow CEO working with Trump Administration, will convert 75% of production to hospital masks

If you’ve been paying any attention to the news, and you probably have since you can’t go outside, you know about the shortages facing America’s hospitals. They’re running low on all sorts of personal protective equipment, or PPE, including scrubs, gowns, eye protection, and especially masks. Doctors, nurses, and first responders are stretched to the breaking point, they’re all at risk of contracting the very disease they’re treating, and everyone in the field is wondering when relief will come.

Various corporations have announced plans to retool their facilities to produce everything from beds to ventilators, but the transition takes time. The clock is ticking and desperation, particularly in places like New York and Los Angeles, is on the rise. Fortunately, at least one CEO is rushing to help out.

He’s Mike Lindell. You know him as the “My Pillow Guy,” and he was once rumored to be eyeing a run against Ilhan Omar. He opted to stay out of politics, at least for now, but he recently announced that he is working with the Trump Administration.

Lindell has announced that My Pillow is in the process of shifting three quarters of its workload to manufacturing surgical masks.

CEO Mike Lindell says about 75% of MyPillow’s production will now be making cotton face masks for health care workers. He says about 90% of the company’s sewers will be working on the masks. MyPillow CEO discusses shifting production to create face masks for hospitals

Minnesota-based company MyPillow is joining the effort to supply health care workers with the protective gear they need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have capacity to make a lot of things at big rates and we’re going to be going hopefully from 10,000 units a day to 50,000 units a day in a very short period of time,” said Lindell. Lindell says it took about three weeks to shift production as it was difficult at first to get a supply of elastics needed to create the masks. At this time, he says components are not available to make other types of masks, so his company focused on making the 100% cotton masks. He says MyPillow worked with a coalition from President Donald Trump’s administration to get the proper design.

Bravo, Mr. Lindell. Way to step up.

Here he is discussing the move, via Fox 9: