The pivotal call Herman Cain received in 2015 from a certain presidential candidate

Herman may not have won the Republican nomination in 2012, but he felt like he had learned a lot and had a lot of insight to offer. Yet it often seemed like no one was listening.

I remember a team meeting back in 2012 when Herman expressed frustration at the way Mitt Romney was attacking Barack Obama’s record. He felt it was all wrong and focused on all the wrong things. He fervently wanted Romney to win that election so he sat down to write a detailed memo to the Romney campaign, making his case for a different approach. He then sent the memo.

It was completely ignored, and Romney lost one of the most winnable elections in recent memory.

Herman didn’t need the affirmation of other politicians seeking his advice. He knew who he was. But he really thought he could help, and it frustrated him that candidates didn’t seem interested in benefiting from his insight.

Until one day in spring 2015, when Herman got a phone call. It was Donald Trump.

Trump wanted to pick Herman’s brain. They already knew each other from conversations that took place during Herman’s run in 2011. Trump figured they had a lot in common as outsider businessmen seeking the Republican nomination. They weren’t exactly alike, of course. Trump started out with a much higher profile than Herman had.

But Herman had been through the buzzsaw of a presidential campaign, and Trump wanted to know everything Herman could tell him about what to expect and how he might handle things.

Herman talked. Trump listened. And it wasn’t the last time they talked. Trump appreciated Herman’s candor and his willingness to be generous with his time. Trump took note of so many things Herman told him.

At the time most people saw Trump as a novelty candidate, not someone who was serious about pursuing the presidency. Of course, when Herman ran, many people thought the same thing about him. They figured he was doing it to elevate his name so he could sell books or something. That’s funny to those of us who were close to him, because I can tell you now – and I’m sure he told Trump – running for president was not financially advantageous for Herman.

The campaign debt he incurred hung over his head for years. He did sell some books but nowhere near enough to cover the campaign debt. He got a good radio gig at the end of 2012 when Neal Boortz retired and Herman was chosen to replace him. But the fact is that Herman was already in radio, and probably would have gotten that gig anyway.

Theoretically you can do fundraisers to retire old campaign debt, but in reality, not many people want to donate to you when they know you have no intention of running for office again. Herman had to work hard to earn the money to cover this. And work hard he did. I’m sure he told Trump that running for president was no way to enrich yourself.

And as we’ve seen, Trump’s net worth has plummeted since he took office. Trump would have been much better off never running for president, if all he wanted to do was get richer. He already had the high-profile brand name. He already had the properties. By running for president, Trump made himself an object of hate that he wasn’t before, and that seriously damaged the power of his brand.

As Trump and Herman both understood via the conversation they had back in 2015, the Trump campaign wasn’t about anything but winning the presidency. Trump wanted to learn everything he could from Herman’s experience. And Herman told him everything he knew.

That conversation helped establish a bond between the two men that persisted until we lost Herman last week. Trump appeared several times on Herman’s show. They talked by phone. Herman was invited to the White House. Trump wanted to nominate Herman for the Federal Reserve, but in the end Herman decided he couldn’t afford to take the gig because he would have to give up his paid speaking engagements – and they paid him a lot more.

(I know the belief of the punditry was that Herman pulled out because there was so much Senate opposition to his nomination. That’s not true. Herman and I went over the numbers in detail, and I helped him craft his announcement. I knew Herman and I knew why he did things. The pundits did not.)

Trump and Herman has this in common: They are very loyal to the people who help them, and who have their best interests at heart. The media tries to turn this into some sort of creepy thing with Trump, as if he “demands loyalty” in the sense that some rogue tyrant would demand it. That’s not it at all. Trump is genuinely grateful when people make an effort to help him, and Herman did that.

I can tell you from the experience of 15 years that Herman was like that too. There were times when this operation had challenges and I wondered if Herman was going to pull the plug on it. He never considered it, even when he had to personally write checks to cover the operational costs. He was going to keep his team together no matter what because he was that loyal to us.

As for the outcome of that conversation between Donald Trump and Herman Cain, well: You know who’s sitting in the Oval Office right now. I’m not trying to make the case that Trump won because Herman gave him a plan and he followed it to the letter. Trump makes his own decisions. Their personal styles are very different. But contrary to those who think Trump doesn’t seek counsel from anyone but himself, he is actually very meticulous about seeking insight from people he thinks are knowledgeable and trustworthy. And that’s how he saw Herman.

Herman really appreciated Trump seeking him out and hearing him out. It was a long-overdue opportunity to let someone benefit from the lessons Herman learned in his own campaign, and clearly Trump made the most of it.

That made Herman happy, and it made him a friend. We were grateful for the kind words the president offered last week. We were also not surprised. We lost a dear friend last week. And so did President Trump.

Now you know how that friendship came to be.