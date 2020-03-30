What's the point of Ford making 50,000 ventilators if most won't be ready until July?

I understand it takes time to retrofit a factory. You’re equipped to make cars and now you’re going to make medical equipment? You need to make some changes to your plant before you can get things rolling – and that isn’t going to happen overnight.

I get that.

And I recognize manufacturing capacity depends on things like the availability of labor, supply chains, equipment reliability, product design precision . . . anyone can say, “Crank things up!” You’ve got plant managers whose plants have never made ventilators. You’ve got to find quality control people who have the slightest idea what a good ventilator looks like.

And of course, if you’re one of the Big 3 automakers, you’re dealing with the UAW. We could write a week’s worth of columns about the problems that presents.

So I don’t think it would be entirely fair to criticize Ford, along with its partner GE Healthcare, for taking so long to make these ventilators. Production won’t even start until April 20, and only 1,200 will be made by the end of April – which is about two weeks past the time when we’re hoping to see the numbers declining. The vast majority of the 50,000 ventilators Ford and GE Healthcare are contracted to make will not be ready until July.

July?

Unless this thing gets much worse and goes on much longer than we’re all thinking is possible, we should be well past the worst of it by then and have much of the economy rolling again.

The ventilators may be needed in July, although we certainly hope not. But we know they’re needed right now. Trump said a week ago that it didn’t make sense to ask a company to make ventilators if it’s never made them before, when there are companies who actually have the relevant experience and could move more quickly and with more knowledge of the task.

Now suddenly Ford is making ventilators. Why? What changed? Was it a matter of production capacity? Ford does have larger plants than most medical equipment manufacturers, but it apparently doesn’t have the right equipment or workers trained to make ventilators. The 1,200 ventilators Ford will make by the end of April will hardly register a blip during the most intense part of the crisis. By the time most of the ventilators roll off the assembly line, the worst of the crisis should hopefully be behind us.

So why is this some big deal to celebrate? Here in Detroit, where people desperately want to believe the best about the Big 3 automakers, people are trotting out the line “Arsenal of Health.” It’s a ham-handed throwback to World War II when the automakers converted their plants to make munitions, and were dubbed the “Arsenal of Democracy.” Since then the Big 3 have produced dull car designs, stupid labor contracts and federal bailouts while Japanese automakers have redefined the market.

No wonder the Big 3 and its defenders want to harken back to their glory days of 75 years ago.

But making a bunch of ventilators that won’t be ready until months after they’re needed doesn’t make you an arsenal of anything, except of being a day late and a dollar short. I’m sure Ford is doing the best it can, but the best it can isn’t very helpful to the crisis at hand.

Let’s get some ventilators made now by someone who’s equipped to do it. And if that’s not you, stop telling us what an arsenal you are.

You aren’t.