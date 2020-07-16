Police body cam videos finally emerge in George Floyd death

If you’ve been wondering why these haven’t been released, I’m right there with you. Given the very high public interest in this case, it seems the body-cam videos would have been out there within days, or at least as soon as the police would have time to prepare them.

But no. A month-and-a-half has dragged on, and even now they’re not releasing them to the public, although yesterday they did finally let a few news organizations view them.

The question I’ve been most curious about is whether Floyd did, in fact, resist arrest in any meaningful sense. The Star Tribune’s summary of the video provides some clarity there:

Lane and Kueng struggled for about three minutes to get Floyd into the back of their squad as each of them stood on either side of the vehicle with the doors open.

Floyd, who told them he was claustrophobic and pleaded with them to stop, fell sideways into the car after Kueng pressed one hand on his chest and the other on his head.

Lane tried to pull Floyd in from the rear passenger side.

Floyd continued to wheeze, telling them he just had COVID and couldn’t breathe. Eventually, Floyd’s body twisted out of the passenger door and his knees slid to the pavement. Kueng pushed him forward to the ground and restrained his legs as Chauvin knelt on his neck

Chauvin and Tou Thao had arrived to assist their colleagues.

About 11 minutes into Lane’s video, Lane grabbed Floyd’s leg and helped Chauvin and Kueng flip Floyd from his back onto his stomach in the street.

It appears that Floyd was not “resisting” in the sense that he fought back or struggled physically with the officers. But he was very reluctant to get into the squad car, and took a more passive approach of falling or letting himself go limp. He wasn’t violent, but he was clearly not going to cooperate and just sit down in the back seat.

That would be consistent with earlier reports we heard of how Floyd ended up on the ground. So he was somewhere in between cooperative and resisting.

With that in mind, you can’t really fault the cops for calling in backup or for trying to get him under physical control. The problem is with the length of time Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck. Once Floyd was handcuffed, he may not have been cooperative but he was completely within the control of the officers. A maneuver like that is designed to get control of a suspect who is still physically struggling with the officers. You apply it only until the suspect is still, and usually only until you can get him in cuffs.

There was no reason for Chauvin to maintain that position for over eight minutes, and there was certainly no reason for him to do so once Floyd was pleading with him to let up so he could breathe.

Have we really gained any meaningful new insight from this? Not really. Floyd clearly did not do everything right here. You don’t refuse to get out of your car when police officers ask you to, and you don’t refuse to get into their car when they tell you to. I have no idea if the counterfeiting claim was legitimate, but that’s to be worked out in the course of an investigation. You don’t refuse to cooperate with police because you didn’t do what they think you might have done. You cooperate with them for the purpose of showing them you’re innocent.

But obviously none of this justifies the actions that killed him. Hopefully the release of this video to the public, when that finally comes, doesn’t spark more riots. It shouldn’t, because it doesn’t really tell us much that we didn’t already know.