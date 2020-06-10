Political class finds judge who will continue the assault on Michael Flynn's rights

I can’t believe we’re still talking about the criminal case against Michael Flynn. I can’t believe there still is a criminal case against Michael Flynn.

Given everything we’ve learned about the FBI’s sandbagging of Flynn when it questioned him on his contacts with the Russians – including not even telling Flynn he was being interrogated or reading him his rights, and including the opinion of the agents themselves that Flynn hadn’t lied to them, and including Robert Mueller threatening Flynn’s son to obtain the guilty plea he wanted – any fair reading of this case would be that the government’s harassment of Flynn constituted one of the most scandalous abuses in recent memory.

And yet when the very Justice Department that perpetrated the abuse – now under new and more honest leadership – tries to drop the case, the response from the political class and its media cheerleaders is howling and derision. Because Flynn was associated with Donald Trump, Flynn must be a scoundrel. Because Bill Barr was appointed by Trump, he must be doing Trump’s political bidding rather than trying to right an egregious wrong.

Judge Emmet Sullivan should have dismissed the case the moment the DOJ said it was dropping the charges. There is no precedent for a man going to prison when even the prosecutors no longer claim he did anything wrong. But Sullivan, who once berated Flynn in the courtroom and made the bizarre suggestion that he should also be tried for treason, apparently has too much of his own self invested in Flynn’s purported guilt.

Sullivan refused to dismiss the case, and instead went and found himself a retired federal judge willing to join the case as a consultant (whatever that means) and make the case that Flynn’s persecution needs to continue. And today, former U.S. District Judge John Gleeson (Clinton-appointed) did just that:

TRENDING: WHO ‘experts’: It might be rare for asymptomatic people to spread COVID, or maybe it isn’t ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Gleeson slammed the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case, saying the arguments from prosecutors were “riddled” with legal errors.

“The Government’s ostensible grounds for seeking dismissal are conclusively disproven by its own briefs filed earlier in this very proceeding,” Gleeson wrote. “They contradict and ignore this Court’s prior orders, which constitute law of the case. They are riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact. And they depart from positions that the Government has taken in other cases.”

That last point from Gleeson is truly mind-boggling. Yes, the government changed its position on the case, because it stopped pretending Flynn’s rights hadn’t been violated and started acknowledging that they had been. That’s what you do when you’ve been railroading someone and you decide to stop.

Yet Gleeson somehow spins this as a negative. Well, they aren’t saying now what they were saying before.

Should the case against Michael Flynn be dismissed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (70 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Yes, because what they were saying before was dishonest and scandalously wrong. We now know that there was interest at the highest levels of the Obama Administration – up to and including the president himself – to find an excuse during the transition to go after Flynn. We know that Obama and James Comey discussed in the Oval Office using the anachronistic Logan Act as an excuse to interrogate him, on the stunning grounds that by talking to the Russians as part of his preparation to become National Security Adviser, Flynn was somehow undermining U.S. foreign policy.

That’s one of the most insane things I’ve ever heard, but when you’re determined to nail someone, you’ll grasp at whatever you can, and that’s exactly what they did.

We also know Comey admitted publicly to not informing the Trump White House about the FBI agents showing up to question Flynn, because, as Comey put it, the new administration was poorly organized and he knew he could get away with it.

If all of this isn’t enough reason to drop the case, I can’t imagine what would be. Yet Judge Sullivan is determined to keep the case alive, which is why he brought in ex-Judge Gleeson to write this stunningly dishonest legal memo.

If Sullivan refuses to dismiss the charges, this seems like one of the easiest Court of Appeal cases in memory. And failing that, a presidential pardon is a virtual guarantee. But why is Judge Sullivan going to force it to come to that?

RELATED: The media are going to extrordinary lengths to pretend Obamagate is a bunch of nothing

Michael Flynn has been through enough. His career is ruined. His finances are in shambles. All because the Obama White House decided they didn’t like him and they could use him as a way to get to Donald Trump. Abuses of power like this should be treated as massive scandals. Instead, they are covered up by judges and excused by the news media.

Donald Trump certainly has his faults, but he is trying to expose these kinds of abuses and stop them when he can. That is one of the reasons we put up with his Twitter insanity. It doesn’t constitute the sort of abuse of power that continues to this day in the life of one Michael Flynn.