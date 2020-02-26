Politico asked Democrat insiders what they thought of last night's debate, and, er . . . they were horrified

I’ll have to take their word for it. Angie and I watched a couple of Longmire episodes from Season 1, including the one where Walt goes up on a snowy mountain by himself to pursue an escaped serial killer. It took me a minute to figure out that Henry and the detective from Denver didn’t actually show up talking to him, because Walt was just this side of hypothermia and he was hallucinating.

Anyway, it’s on Netflix so you can find out for yourself if Henry and Branch got to him in time.

Meanwhile, over on the news channels, the 2020 Democrats were apparently making a lot of people think they’d rather catch the coronavirus than keep watching. It was that bad, and it’s not me saying it. It’s 15 Democratic Party insiders who were interviewed by Politico, and actually spoke on the record about what they saw and heard.

The consensus was that the debate was a disaster. It changed nothing, persuaded no one and made absolutely no one look good. It belittled the participants, the moderators and even the audience. Probably the night’s winner was Donald Trump.

Typical was this comment from someone named Michelle Bernard, from something called the Bernard Center for Women, Politics & Public Policy:

In the wake of Sanders’ decisive victory in Nevada with a broad coalition that included the largest number of nonwhite voters in the state, I could see why so many “feel the Bern.” I saw why so many Americans of every race, ethnicity, sex, gender and religion support Sanders’ bid for the presidency. I saw a man who appears to understand the fears, hopes and dreams of all Americans in a way that we have not seen since Barack Obama left office.

Then, I watched Tuesday’s Democratic debate. What a mess.

It was exhausting. At times, I felt as if I was watching a team of 5-year-old kids peacocking for attention. They raised their hands incessantly, talked over and interrupted one another frequently, and ignored the questions they were asked to discuss whatever they felt like discussing. Bloomberg even delivered an incredibly bizarre joke about the Naked Cowboy that no one outside of New York could have comprehended. It was impossible for any of the candidates to even begin to pretend to look presidential in an atmosphere so focused on pummeling one another at any cost.

Bernard is clearly not some right-winger beating up on the Democrats for sport. If anything, she sounds like a Bernie backer. But she also seems to have some sense of how politicians need to present themselves to the public if they want to inspire anyone’s confidence, and that’s definitely not what she saw last night.

Several of the others interviewed echoed the point about people raising their hands and talking over each other. They also dinged the CBS moderators, noting that while moderating a debate like this is surely not an easy job, you couldn’t do much worse than these people did.

Part of the problem here is that the whole idea of the primary-season debate is, and always has been, kind of absurd. A meaningful political debate should be between two people who have real policy differences and can engage in back-and-forth discussion about ideas, problems and solutions. It needn’t be personal, nasty or contentious. In fact, it decidely doesn’t help the public if it’s any of those things. It should be the sort of thing that clarifies positions and helps you understand a) how someone would govern; and b) how the person’s ideas stand up to scrutiny from a rival.

In other words, a one-on-one debate between the nominees of rival parties can be a useful thing, although I’ve said for years it would be more useful if media moderators would go away and be replaced by debate professors who simply introduce topics and enforce rules but don’t ask questions.

Primary season debates are entirely different matter. Eight or 10 candidates who are all from the same party aren’t going to disagree on all that much, so they end up trying to attack each other on everything from insensitive comments to ideological apostasies to stunning charges of personal corruption. Whoever happens to be ascendant at a given moment gets beaten up on by everyone else, and it’s quite a spectacle to behold but it also tells us nothing that will help us make a decision.

Then come the idiotic “grades” from all the political analysts and all your Facebook friends.

Of course, this is made worse by the fact that the current crop of Democratic candidates is such a complete array of psychos. They all seem to think they have a divine right to the power of the presidency, and they’re all convinced we’re at one of those seminal moments in history where, as a current Bloomberg ad blusters, “we’ll tell our grandchildren what we did at this moment.”

Oh shut up.

Not one of them can offer a coherent rationale for why he or she should become president. Not one can cite a serious problem the country has and propose a plausible solution. They just hate Donald Trump, hate rich people, hate businesses and hate white, straight people who haven’t had surgery on their genitals.

No wonder they have nothing real to talk about. No wonder they’re shouting over each other like five-year-olds. No wonder the analysts are cringing. No wonder President Trump seems so happy these days.

The best thing you can say for the Democrat debates is that normal people don’t watch them, so they’re not influencing as many people as they might if people saw it as must-see TV. But they sure aren’t helping. Then again, you can’t blame the format when the people you’re putting on stage are just flat-out terrible.

Maybe we’ve had enough of these. Maybe we’ve had enough of all this.

There is this, however: If never thought you’d see anything truly funny from NPR, this Democrat debate was so bad, it actually inspired something you might enjoy: