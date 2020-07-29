Politico reports Kamala Harris is Biden's running mate, quotes Biden's announcement. . . which hasn't happened

Hey, remember that time four days from now when Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris would be his running mate? Sure you do! Like the fine folks at the Politico, you can remember future events that have yet to occur.

“How is that possible,” you ask? Well. . . ya got me.

Either the Politico is staffed by time travelers colluding with the Biden campaign, or they’re just making stuff up. We know this because over the weekend they reported on Joe Biden’s announcement that he’s selected the near-toxic Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate. They even have quotes from the former VP’s big reveal.

The only problem is that none of that has happened yet.

Politico? “Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months.”https://t.co/5NCJoaLSNM pic.twitter.com/HD3Fq9aM1S — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2020

We’ll see if the Politico is right when August 1st rolls around, but yesterday they posted the following image. In it, you can see Biden’s notes. It certainly seems like he’s getting ready to mend fences with Harris. . .