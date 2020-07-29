SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Politico reports Kamala Harris is Biden's running mate, quotes Biden's announcement. . . which hasn't happened

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 29, 2020 at 6:55am
P Share Print

Hey, remember that time four days from now when Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris would be his running mate? Sure you do! Like the fine folks at the Politico, you can remember future events that have yet to occur.

“How is that possible,” you ask?  Well. . . ya got me.

Either the Politico is staffed by time travelers colluding with the Biden campaign, or they’re just making stuff up. We know this because over the weekend they reported on Joe Biden’s announcement that he’s selected the near-toxic Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate. They even have quotes from the former VP’s big reveal.

The only problem is that none of that has happened yet.

TRENDING: Politico reports Kamala Harris is Biden's running mate, quotes Biden's announcement. . . which hasn't happened

We’ll see if the Politico is right when August 1st rolls around, but yesterday they posted the following image.  In it, you can see Biden’s notes.  It certainly seems like he’s getting ready to mend fences with Harris. . .

 

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







CBS poll: 70 percent of Americans will either wait before getting COVID vaccine or refuse it all together
Pelosi babbles her way through an incoherent defense of her 'stormtrooper' comment
Over 100 police agencies refuse to protect the Democrats' Milwaukee convention
Politico reports Kamala Harris is Biden's running mate, quotes Biden's announcement. . . which hasn't happened
Seattle PD Chief Carmen Best informs business owners that they're on their own when the mob comes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×