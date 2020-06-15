Poll: Only 27 percent of Americans favor defunding police - and that's a frighteningly high number

For the record: I’ve argued, for years, that we need sweeping criminal justice reform in this country. We are over-criminalized, the penalties for victimless crimes are too high and we’ve militarized our police to an unacceptable level.

The solutions to our problems don’t rest with more cops. They lie with the restoration of values, families and strengthened morality.

Unfortunately, we’re not doing any of that. We’re pretty much doing the opposite. So, until we figure things out, we’re going to need robust police forces.

Most people get that. Most people are sane enough to realize that the current defund the police movement is completely nuts. However, a new poll from Rasmussen indicates a frighteningly large percentage of Americans would cut the budget of their local police force.

In fact, 27 percent of respondents agreed that defunding their community’s law enforcement is a good idea.

Bear in mind, this is being portrayed as a positive outcome. Rasmussen, Fox News and other right-leaning outlets are suggesting this is a very small number.

I’d argue the opposite.

Almost a third of the people polled were willing to argue that their local first-responders were over-funded. That seems ridiculously high, considering these are people and agencies that protect our lives. Yes, I’m glad that 60 percent are against the effort and, yes, I’m a guy who likes a lean, small government budget.

However, the fact that almost 30 percent are willing to gut the police department in the midst of widespread violence is troubling in the extreme. The idea that young people, who will be in the majority very soon, are most likely to take that stance is doubly disturbing.

Via Rasmussen: