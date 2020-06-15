Poll: Only 27 percent of Americans favor defunding police - and that's a frighteningly high number

For the record: I’ve argued, for years, that we need sweeping criminal justice reform in this country. We are over-criminalized, the penalties for victimless crimes are too high and we’ve militarized our police to an unacceptable level.
The solutions to our problems don’t rest with more cops. They lie with the restoration of values, families and strengthened morality.
Advertisement - story continues below
Unfortunately, we’re not doing any of that. We’re pretty much doing the opposite. So, until we figure things out, we’re going to need robust police forces.
Most people get that. Most people are sane enough to realize that the current defund the police movement is completely nuts. However, a new poll from Rasmussen indicates a frighteningly large percentage of Americans would cut the budget of their local police force.
In fact, 27 percent of respondents agreed that defunding their community’s law enforcement is a good idea.
TRENDING: Soledad O'Brien: When I was at CNN, I was told to only book the 'right kind of black' guest
Bear in mind, this is being portrayed as a positive outcome. Rasmussen, Fox News and other right-leaning outlets are suggesting this is a very small number.
I’d argue the opposite.
Advertisement - story continues below
Almost a third of the people polled were willing to argue that their local first-responders were over-funded. That seems ridiculously high, considering these are people and agencies that protect our lives. Yes, I’m glad that 60 percent are against the effort and, yes, I’m a guy who likes a lean, small government budget.
However, the fact that almost 30 percent are willing to gut the police department in the midst of widespread violence is troubling in the extreme. The idea that young people, who will be in the majority very soon, are most likely to take that stance is doubly disturbing.
Despite the high-profile anti-police protests nationwide, few Americans believe there are too many cops in this country, and most reject the push by the political left to defund police departments.
The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 27% of American Adults favor reducing the police budget in the community where they live. Despite the growing political movement to defund police departments and channel that money into more social services, 59% are opposed to cutting their local police budget, while 14% are undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
Republicans (16%) are more reluctant than Democrats (29%) and those not affiliated with either major party (32%) to cut local police funding. Those under 40 like the idea a lot more than their elders do.