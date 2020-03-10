SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Poll of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania shows net positive approval of Trump's coronavirus handling

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 10, 2020 at 6:26am
Print

You do recognize the importance of these three states, yes? The last time any of them went red before 2016 was 1988. If all three had remained in the blue column last time we’d be writing daily – amidst sackcloth and ashes – about the stylings of President Hillary.

So they will be closely watched as the general election campaign kicks into gear, and they will also be the most high-profile laboratories to test any political development that might be seen as impacting Trump approval.

The media have been trying for weeks to sell us on the idea that the Trump White House “botched” the coronavirus response, and that this is “Trump’s Katrina.” There is little on which to base that narrative, but that never stopped the media before and it’s not stopping them now.

But the latest poll from Firehouse Strategies shows something else. It’s not working:

Coronavirus an emerging issue. We also asked voters about the coronavirus outbreak. A majority of likely voters in all three states are very or somewhat concerned about a large coronavirus outbreak (56% in MI; 56% in WI; 62.5% in PA). However, an overwhelming majority of likely voters aren’t changing any plans due to coronavirus just yet (MI: 79% are not changing plans; PA: 72.4%; WI:81%). Trump has net positive approval on his handling of coronavirus so far (MI: net 15.6 points; PA: 11.7 points; WI: 7.5 points) even despite his relatively low overall approval rating in those same states (MI: net +2.9 points; PA -4.5 points; WI: -4.5 points)

TRENDING: Tulsi dares Bernie and Biden to debate, after Dems again alter debate qualifications to eliminate her

This might be because the main criticisms of Trump’s actions here are so ridiculous, and obviously so. He’s been criticized for the CDC being slow out of the gate on testing, but that was based on existing CDC protocols that long pre-dated Trump. And it was Trump who changed the rules to let state-run labs conduct the testing, and in the process kick-started the process in a big way.

Trump has also been criticized for supposedly downplaying the seriousness of the problem. But he’s not really downplaying anything. What Trump is doing is refusing to panic and refusing to tell the rest of the country to panic, which is quite different from what the media are doing. The last thing the country needs is the president telling us – on no serious evidence – that we’re all doomed because of an outbreak we don’t even fully understand yet, but whose death rate is relatively mild compared to other common viruses.

Voters in these three states – and I would suspect in the rest of the country as well – are not being influenced by the media’s narrative on this because there’s nothing real that they see to justify it.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Trump will win all three of these crucial states – or any of them for that matter. There’s a long way to go before November and lots could happen, both in the economy and in the campaign. But so far voters are refusing to blame Trump for a virus that originated in China, and they may also be punishing Trump’s opponents for trying to exploit it to take him down. People really are getting tired of that kind of nonsense, and they seem disinclined to reward those who attempt it.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Poll of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania shows net positive approval of Trump's coronavirus handling
Stocks, oil futures bounce back after Putin's oil gambit delivers a brutal Monday
Reuters/Ipsos poll: After Fauxcahontas quit, more of her backers went to Biden than Bernie
Trump: No, I'm not cancelling my campaign rallies because of coronavirus . . . (Bernie: Me neither)
Legal motion: Hunter Biden defying court order to turn over personal information in paternity case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×