Poll of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania shows net positive approval of Trump's coronavirus handling

You do recognize the importance of these three states, yes? The last time any of them went red before 2016 was 1988. If all three had remained in the blue column last time we’d be writing daily – amidst sackcloth and ashes – about the stylings of President Hillary.

So they will be closely watched as the general election campaign kicks into gear, and they will also be the most high-profile laboratories to test any political development that might be seen as impacting Trump approval.

The media have been trying for weeks to sell us on the idea that the Trump White House “botched” the coronavirus response, and that this is “Trump’s Katrina.” There is little on which to base that narrative, but that never stopped the media before and it’s not stopping them now.

But the latest poll from Firehouse Strategies shows something else. It’s not working:

Coronavirus an emerging issue. We also asked voters about the coronavirus outbreak. A majority of likely voters in all three states are very or somewhat concerned about a large coronavirus outbreak (56% in MI; 56% in WI; 62.5% in PA). However, an overwhelming majority of likely voters aren’t changing any plans due to coronavirus just yet (MI: 79% are not changing plans; PA: 72.4%; WI:81%). Trump has net positive approval on his handling of coronavirus so far (MI: net 15.6 points; PA: 11.7 points; WI: 7.5 points) even despite his relatively low overall approval rating in those same states (MI: net +2.9 points; PA -4.5 points; WI: -4.5 points)

This might be because the main criticisms of Trump’s actions here are so ridiculous, and obviously so. He’s been criticized for the CDC being slow out of the gate on testing, but that was based on existing CDC protocols that long pre-dated Trump. And it was Trump who changed the rules to let state-run labs conduct the testing, and in the process kick-started the process in a big way.

Trump has also been criticized for supposedly downplaying the seriousness of the problem. But he’s not really downplaying anything. What Trump is doing is refusing to panic and refusing to tell the rest of the country to panic, which is quite different from what the media are doing. The last thing the country needs is the president telling us – on no serious evidence – that we’re all doomed because of an outbreak we don’t even fully understand yet, but whose death rate is relatively mild compared to other common viruses.

Voters in these three states – and I would suspect in the rest of the country as well – are not being influenced by the media’s narrative on this because there’s nothing real that they see to justify it.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Trump will win all three of these crucial states – or any of them for that matter. There’s a long way to go before November and lots could happen, both in the economy and in the campaign. But so far voters are refusing to blame Trump for a virus that originated in China, and they may also be punishing Trump’s opponents for trying to exploit it to take him down. People really are getting tired of that kind of nonsense, and they seem disinclined to reward those who attempt it.