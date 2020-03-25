Pop the corn: Bernie promises to stay in the race at least for now, will be in next debate

Last week, I argued that Bernie would be a fool to drop out of the 2020 race while the coronavirus was still an issue. The global pandemic and the economic repercussions associated with nearly-nationwide shutdowns are massive 2020 wildcards. In addition, all of the candidates are members of at risk age groups and, while we hope and pray that none of them fall ill, their health is a genuine issue.

So, speaking strictly from an election strategy standpoint, Bernie would be an idiot to walk away when we’re at a point where almost anything can happen.

Democrats clearly want him gone. They know his socialist/communist tendencies won’t fare well in a national election. Prior to the escalation of the Covid-19 response, calls for his exit were growing louder and louder. They thought they were just about rid of him. They were wrong.

Bernie isn’t a Democrat. He probably didn’t particularly care about their concerns then, and he’s smart enough to know that the outbreak has given him – at least temporarily – an extension. He’s announced that he isn’t dropping out.

Bernie will be in, at least until the end of April, and he’s looking forward to the next debate. Pop some corn, folks, because things just got worse for the Dems…

Via the NY Post:

Bernie Sanders’ sputtering campaign will participate in the New York primary on April 28, despite no clear path to the nomination and growing calls for him to swiftly exit the race. In a Tuesday morning email, the Vermont senator’s campaign said they were ramping up for the next round of primaries with thousands of volunteers phone-banking and organizing in the Empire State. “In the ramp up to the New York primary, Bernie 2020 today announced full-time state staff and a broadscale digital organizing program throughout the state,” the email read.

Given that Joe Biden’s post-coronavirus re-emergence has been a disaster, that’s a smart move.