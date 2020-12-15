Pornhub Removes Content After Investigation Suggests It's Been Publishing Child Abuse Videos

Porn. An indulgence some see as innocent while others see it as a sin. No matter how you look at it – if you even do – you’d like to think the content you’re viewing is verified, safe and consensual. Unfortunately it seems that’s not always the case.

Pornhub is undergoing a major shift while investigations suggest that many of the videos on its platform may contain incidents of child abuse. Pornhub denies that this is the case, but it took the allegations seriously enough that it removed a massive number of videos. As a result, the total number of videos on Pornhub has been reduced from 13.5 million to 3 million.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that all of the 10.5 million videos involved child abuse, but it does mean that they came from unverified users. In a blog post on Monday, the website stated it “enacted the most comprehensive safeguards in user-generated platform history,” to bar unverified uploaders from adding new content. Going forward, content creators must become verified via a process involving uploading a picture of themselves along with creating a username.

“In today’s world, all social media platforms share the responsibility to combat illegal material,” Pornhub said in the post. “Solutions must be driven by real facts and real experts. We hope we have demonstrated our dedication to leading by example.”

Leading by example, hm? That’s what they call it? Can you imagine watching this content, believing it’s consensual and finding out that some of your favorite pieces are actually . . . I can’t even finish this sentence because it makes me sick!

TRENDING: Democrats: OK Fine, We Won't Insist on a Bailout of Blue States and Cities in the COVID Relief Bill

Pornhub maintains that the allegations it published child abuse and nonconsensual videos is completely “irresponsible and untrue,” and for the world’s sake, I hope they’re honest. But in all reality, porn is out there glorifying incest, child abuse, sex-trafficking and more. It is desensitizing people in the most horrible of ways. Some actually claim this site is “wholesome,” but those of us living in reality know these sites are deviant. It’s time for this be put under a microscope. Those who have suffered cannot be looked over.

As more information comes out, we will hopefully know whether we can believe Pornhub’s denials. But in the meantime, be careful what you feed your brain. And for Heaven’s sake, please keep our children safe.