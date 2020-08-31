Portland mayor refuses Trump's help, then tells him: 'Support us or stay the hell out of the way'

Portland has now been subjected to 90 days of violence. At first, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tried to join the mobs in a show of solidarity. They rejected him, mocked him and he ended up getting tear-gassed. Then, he tried everything he could to appease the rioters. It didn’t work. Now, he’s flailing and has admitted he has no idea “how you can prevent” what’s happening.

Over the weekend, he held a press conference during which he spent the majority of his time trashing the president. While the mayor’s presser was still ongoing, Donald Trump unleashed an absolutely blistering tweetstorm ripping into Wheeler’s feckless impotence:

….He tried mixing with the Agitators and Anarchists and they mocked him. He would like to blame me and the Federal Government for going in, but he hasn’t seen anything yet. We have only been there with a small group to defend our U.S. Courthouse, because he couldn’t do it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

..The people of Portland, like all other cities & parts of our great Country, want Law & Order. The Radical Left Democrat Mayors, like the dummy running Portland, or the guy right now in his basement unwilling to lead or even speak out against crime, will never be able to do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2020

For his part, Wheeler ripped the Commander in Chief as an interloper who was inciting violence via divisive language. He blasted the White House, demanding “either the President support us or stay the hell out of the way!”

WHEELER: “I’d appreciate that either the President support us or stay the hell out of the way!” pic.twitter.com/FJjD7n76sv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 30, 2020

The problem is that, in a fit of virtue signaling, Wheeler had already rejected Trump’s “recurring offer” of assistance. On Friday, just two days before the presser, he proudly said “no thanks” to the president and offered the following via his Twitter feed:

Since that’s hard to see, it reads in part:

“Dear President Trump, Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city. RELATED: Biden's new commercial: It's very well done, and very dishonest On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks. We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic. And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection.”

This makes no sense. If Wheeler thinks Trump wants violence and vandalism because it helps the re-election bid, why then would Trump offer to send help to stop it?

The reality is that Democrats have created a monster. They, correctly, have realized that the images of violence are hurting Joe Biden’s chances. However, if they crack down on rioters, the base will be furious. That too will hurt them in November. If they let Trump send in federal agents, they know it will bolster his image as a “Law and order” guy.

Since none of those options help their cause, it seems they’ve decided to do nothing. The lawlessness will continue, as will the violence and destruction of property, all because “Orange Man Bad.”

Congrats, Portland. This is your mayor.

This morning, Trump responded: