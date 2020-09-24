Powerful Faith Video Shared by Justin Bieber Was Viewed by Over 4 Million People in Just One Day

Pop star Justin Bieber is using his influence to share his love for God with the masses, posting a faith-based video on Instagram about God’s majesty.

On Wednesday, Bieber posted a video to Instagram with the caption, “You are supposed to watch this.”

The video, nearly 6 minutes long, is filled with natural scenes and is accompanied by Bible passages that point to God as the magnificent creator of the world.

“Today no matter what you’re facing, no matter what you’re asking for, dreaming about, anticipating, believing for, God can do more,” the video begins.

“Standing by a massive body of water can put everything into perspective. The ocean with its powerful currents, tides and waves crashing on the shore, you realize how big God is.”

The video then leads viewers through a guided prayer focused on God’s magnitude and power, inviting everyone to pause their busy lives and contemplate the wonder and mystery of the One who created it all.

Bieber, who has 126 million followers on Instagram alone, was baptized several years ago in New York City.

In 2019, he led a worship service at the Churchome church in Beverly Hills, California, despite his fears that people might think he was doing it just “for show.”

“Sang at church last night,” Bieber wrote in an August Instagram post. “God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started.”

Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin in a September 2018 private civil ceremony and then followed up with a traditional wedding ceremony and reception the following year.

He has credited Baldwin with helping to anchor him during a tumultuous time.

“I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible,” he wrote in the same August 2019 post.

The singer has a 10-episode documentary series set to debut on Monday titled, “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” Billboard reported.

The series promises to feature the ups and downs of the past few years of the artist’s life.

