If You Pray in the Hospital in California, You Might Get Killed (And This Man Did)

It’s always dicey to blame societal trends or widespread rhetoric for one man’s actions.

No one can say for sure what made 37-year-old Jesse Martinez so hostile to religion that he would kill a man for exercising it. It’s the same principle that caused us to object when the left suggested conservative rhetoric inspired Jared Loughner’s shooting of Gabrielle Giffords in 2011.

But we do have a basic understanding of what happened to as-yet unidentified 82-year-old COVID victim in a California hospital, and it’s troubling in the extreme:

A coronavirus patient is accused of beating his 82-year-old hospital roommate to death with an oxygen tank in Lancaster, Calif., last week because he was upset with his Catholic prayers, according to authorities. The victim shared a two-person room at Antelope Valley Hospital with the suspect, 37-year-old Jesse Martinez. They were both undergoing treatment for COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The two did not know each other, but the elderly victim’s praying upset Martinez on the morning of Dec. 17, authorities said. The suspect is accused of grabbing an oxygen tank and pummeling the victim.

Let’s stipulate that, for all their hostility toward religion, left-wingers generally do not advocate that people be murdered for praying.

That said, it’s worth considering why those who purport to hold no belief in the divine get so upset when others boldly assert such beliefs. The obvious answer in the natural world – and the one most often given – is that people don’t like having others’ beliefs “shoved down their throats”.

The people who drive around with the “COEXIST” stickers (including the ones with the satanic pentagram as the dot for the i) will basically tell you that you can believe whatever you want, but that it’s wrong to try to “proselytize” others rather than just letting them have their own beliefs.

This sounds reasonable. The problem is that the people who make this assertion don’t really believe it. The same secular left-wingers who tell you not to shove your beliefs down their throats are constantly shoving theirs down everyone else’s. Whether it’s race or climate or economics or sexuality or any other topic, they not only push their agenda, they will cancel you from polite society if you speak up against it.

So no, it’s not really that they don’t approve of believe-shoving. They’re the kings of the shovers.

Closer to the truth is the idea that belief in God implies an obligation to obey God, and that cuts against the worldly impulses of secular people. Their rejection of God becomes their license to do whatever they want, and the presence of others who acknowledge God’s authority leaves them agitated.

Now we’re starting to understand why a man like Jesse Martinez might have been so angry over having to listen to his hospital roommate’s prayers. It’s not just that he doesn’t agree with them. His roommate is glorifying a God who stands in direct conflict with the way Mr. Martinez wants to live his life.

And to really get this, we have to understand the spiritual ramifications as well.

Romans 1:18-20, says:

The wrath of God is being revealed from heaven against all the godlessness and wickedness of people, who suppress the truth by their wickedness, since what may be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.

Contrary to what the secular world would tell you, God’s existence is manifestly clear. It may or may not be provable by “science,” but that’s a mere discipline for studying things anyway. It has limits. God’s existence is clear because, as God has told us, He has made it plain and clear to each of us.

Those who purport to not believe in God are in active rebellion against a knowledge they were born with. They can never get away from that knowledge because God embedded it in them, so their constant battle to convince themselves of God’s non-existence is a perpetual exercise in frustration and aggravation.

This is why it’s so infuriating to them when they have to listen to people who not only believe, but boldly proclaim their belief and pray to their eternal Creator – right in front of those who are in rebellion against clear and obvious truth. Add a spirit of anger and a heavy object, and you could end up with a murder on your hands.

So people of God: Pray. Also, be aware of your surroundings. And understand that the non-believers aren’t really non-believers at all. They’re deniers, and their denial puts them through constant anguish.

We need to pray for Jesse Martinez, that he will understand what led him to commit this act, and turn for mercy to the God he seems to want to reject. And of course, we need to pray for the family of the man whose life was taken.

I realize this is not a very happy Christmas post, but the world as it is doesn’t stop for holidays. Neither can we.