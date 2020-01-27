President Charles Logan: Trump is threatening me!

One of the most predictable things you can expect from a scoundrel is the claim he is being threatened. When your behavior is exposed as indefensible and there’s not a thing you can say to justify what you’ve done, you have to change the narrative somehow.

That’s when we usually are told about “death threats” being aimed at the scoundrel. It’s a way of making everyone who criticizes the scoundrel feel as though they’re doing something wrong.

Why, if you weren’t criticizing me so much, my life wouldn’t be in danger!

Adam Schiff is a dishonest, vindictive man. He lies without remorse. He lied for two years about having smoking-gun evidence that President Trump had colluded with Russia. He lied about not knowing the identity of the whistleblower when in fact it was his staff who helped coach the whistleblower. He lied about the FBI having presented the FISA court with extensive supporting evidence beyond the Steele Dossier, when in fact he had seen all the evidence and knew perfectly well the Steele Dossier was all the FBI had. He lied about Trump’s letter to Volodymyr Zelisnky by publicly “reading” a completely made-up version that made it sound like what Schiff wants it to be, and nothing like it actually is.

And Schiff lied on Friday night when he claimed in front of the U.S. Senate that President Trump had threatened to put any senator’s “head on a pike” who voted to remove him from office. The lie was so bald-faced and so egregious that even moderate Republicans like Susan Collins immediately started shouting at him that it wasn’t true.

Adam Schiff is the definition of a scoundrel. He is dragging the country through an impeachment drama that is pointless and destructive, and is nowhere near justified by anything that’s happened. But it’s making him famous and earning him praise from the news media, and that’s to the benefit of Adam Schiff. That’s all that matters here.

So who could blame President Trump for tweeting this on Sunday?

Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Word. Schiff has done tremendous harm to the country by spending months perpetuating this fraud. He should pay a price, preferably the loss of his seat in Congress, which is no doubt what Trump was talking about.

But remember, Schiff is a scoundrel, and we’ve already established what scoundrels do. Chuck Todd is a friend of scoundrels, so no one should be surprised that this soon followed:

WATCH: @RepAdamSchiff: “Look at the president’s tweets about me today saying I should pay a price..”@chucktodd: “Do you take that as a threat?”@RepAdamSchiff: “I think it is intended to be.” pic.twitter.com/8uWXRSJKj0 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 26, 2020

A political threat, sure, although Trump isn’t actually saying he’s going to take any action himself. He simply says Schiff should pay a price. He may not given the makeup of his district in California, but he should.

Note that Schiff’s comment about Trump’s “threat” was actually in response to a question from Todd about his dishonest “head on a pike” comment. Schiff deflects that question as quickly as he can and instead talks about Trump’s tweet. It’s as if he answered the question by saying, “Don’t ask me about what I did wrong! Trump is making me a victim!”

But there’s a well-established idea in American politics that if you wield the power of your office irresponsibily, you should pay a price for doing so. Adam Schiff may be the most irresponsible politician in America. Yet he thinks it’s a “threat” when the president says he should pay a price for his irresponsible behavior.

And the likes of Chuck Todd doesn’t challenge him on this at all, nor does he follow up and come back to the original question about Schiff’s own dishonesty.

Scoundrels like Schiff can’t survive in politics without awful journalists like Chuck Todd letting them get away with their malevolence. Indeed, if you want to know why Washington has been so effectively overrun by such awful people, study closely who Chuck Todd goes easy on, and who he doesn’t. It’s not that Todd has that much power, but he represents a mindset of the Beltway that protects certain kind of people and attacks others.

Schiff is the type who gets treated with kid gloves even though he’s a complete lowlife, because he does his evil in the service of the right team. And on the rare occasion when his misdeeds are impossible not to notice:

Threats!

It’s how these miscreants survive.