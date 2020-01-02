President responds to Democrat grave dancers who salivated over hopes that Iraq would be 'Trump's Benghazi'

If there’s one thing we know Democrats love, it’s dancing on graves to score a cheap political point. Whether it’s gun control, a budget battle, or simply “orange man bad,” if something bad happens, and they think they can use it to push their narrative, they do it. They don’t even wait for the bodies to be buried, or for the story to resolve itself. They simply line up, distribute the talking points, and exploit.

So it was when a violent mob stormed the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad.

Immediately, talking heads began spewing bilge about how this was “Trump’s Benghazi.”

Republicans used to call this “Benghazi.” When do the hearings against Trump and his Secretary of State start? https://t.co/FhOaH9Tsnn — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 31, 2019

As Trump’s Benghazi unfolds in Iraq… https://t.co/X8FsJpt6Au — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2019

Those are just a couple of examples. If you want more, they’re all over Twitter and Facebook.

The problem, of course, is that the Benghazi story – as it pertained to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – wasn’t really about the initial attack. Yes, that was harrowing, but no one held the attack itself against the administration. The scandal of Benghazi stemmed from the response.

In that case, we had: A lie about a YouTube video, an alleged stand down order, the abandonment and subsequent murder of Ambassador Stevens, a lie about a ‘spontaneous uprising,’ multiple lies about the timeline surrounding the attack, a nebulous story about the whereabouts of the President and Secretary of State during the attack, the eventual revelation that administration officials were watching it unfold in real time and knew exactly what was happening, and the eventual admission that they knew within minutes that it was neither spontaneous nor was it about a YouTube video.

Then we had months of inaction and deflection while the perpetrators walked free, rumors of gun-running, and the now infamous “at this point, what difference does it make” moment.

In Trump’s case, we had none of that. The two situations are only analogous in that they both feature a middle eastern embassy. Trump reacted swiftly and – within a few hours – the US had responded:

We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense. We are sending additional forces to support our personnel at the Embassy. — Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper (@EsperDoD) December 31, 2019

As Fox News reported:

Some 100 U.S. Marines arrived at the embassy late Tuesday to bolster security as President Trump has denounced the actions by protesters, vowing the situation in Baghdad “will not be a Benghazi.”

The Anti-Benghazi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019



Still, the mainstream stuck to its hokum, and continued to report – falsely – that Trump had been golfing while he ignored a burning embassy. Trump isn’t having it. Gone are the days when the Republican President refused to fight back because decorum dictated he remain silent…

The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT! I had meeting in various locations, while closely monitoring the U.S. Embassy situation in Iraq, which I am still doing. The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this but, not surprisingly, failed to report or correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Kudos to the President. This has, so far, been handled well – and it’s nice to see a Commander in Chief who hits back when he’s unfairly maligned.

Also, props to Ted Cruz, who called out Joy Reid for her ghoulish tweet….