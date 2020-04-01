President Trump's tone shifts dramatically as he warns Americans to 'prepare for two very tough weeks'

If you’ve been watching the President’s daily coronavirus press conferences, you’ve noticed a gradual shift. Trump began with suggestions that worst-case scenarios were overblown – a fact Dems are eager to exploit – but as the days went on, and the reality of the situation became clear, his outlook became more somber. Still, through it all, he projected an aire of positivity and hope.

Yesterday, that tone changed.

President Trump issued a grim warning that Americans are headed for extremely hard times. As he put it, “We are going to go through a very rough to weeks.”

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” President Trump says. “We are going to go through a very tough two weeks.” https://t.co/GkInFxQK4R pic.twitter.com/or0heWcvub — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2020

Yes, Trump is still delivering a message that we will get through this. As always, he believes in America’s ability to weather the storm. However, it’s clear that he’s no longer sugar coating our national prognosis.

So, how bad are things going to get? In a word: bad.

New York is already in the thick of things, and other major metropolitan areas – like Detroit, South Florida, New Orleans, and Los Angeles – may be following in their footsteps.

Here’s the graph that was behind the President last night. It shows that, if we’d done nothing, we’d be facing somewhere between one and two million fatalities. Thanks to travel bans, quarantine procedures, and self-distancing, we’ve managed to blunt that figure.

Still, the best case scenario being offered by the White House is 100,000 to 240,000 dead. The worst of it will come in about two weeks’ time, at which point we’re being told we should brace ourselves for the possibility of 2,500 fatalities a day.

“As sobering a number as that is, we should be prepared for it,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Is it going to be that much? I hope not, and I think the more we push on the mitigation, the less likelihood it will be that number.”

So, stay safe, stay strong, and stay united. Don’t go out unless you have to, and if are forced to leave home, take every possible precaution. This is going to get worse before it gets better.