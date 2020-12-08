Pro-Abortion Groups Are Pushing Extreme 'Punch List' of Demands for Potential Biden Administration

Pro-choice activist groups can barely contain their excitement at the possibility of working with a presumptive presidential administration that will help them advance their radical abortion agenda.

According to Advocates for Youth, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing the “stigma” surrounding youth sexuality and abortion, more than 90 abortion advocacy organizations have signed on to a “punch list” of public policy actions that would “advance” abortion.

The list of organizations that have signed on to the Blueprint for Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice should come as no surprise.

Groups that are known for weaponizing abortion as a political tool — NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the National Abortion Federation — are just a few of the organizations that are hoping a presumptive Joe Biden administration will enact their list of extreme demands.

In the future outlined by the Blueprint, “those in power will support, not restrict” abortion, and “a fully supportive Congress and Administration will work together to enact policies the Blueprint lays out.”

One of the first “critical policy goals” the Blueprint calls for is full, unrestricted abortion access and funding.

What this coalition of abortion advocacy groups wants is for Biden to prove his commitment to abortion on day one of his administration through an executive order.

As stated in the Blueprint, abortion groups are demanding that Biden “[r]evoke the January 23, 2017 Presidential Memorandum Regarding the Mexico City Policy and clarify what is permitted under current law to ensure access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including foreign assistance for abortion, to the maximum extent allowed.”

Abortion advocates even want to go so far as to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which forbids federal funds from being used to pay for abortions.

The fact that forcing money to go toward abortion is on their list of demands is not entirely shocking, considering what else is included.

Another key provision of the Blueprint is to revoke any conscience protections for health care providers who are morally opposed to abortion.

So in addition to redirecting taxpayer funding toward their agenda, in abortion advocates’ ideal world, doctors and nurses will have to perform or participate in abortions against their will.

What is “pro-choice” about that?

While abortion advocacy groups can try to dress up what they’re doing as advocating for women’s rights, one of the more drastic parts of the Blueprint proves their agenda is focused more on promoting a radical abortion ideology than it is on protecting women.

The Blueprint is calling for the Food and Drug Administration to remove the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy governing the abortion pill mifepristone.

Pro-life OB/GYN Dr. Ingrid Skop wrote in an Op-Ed for Live Action about how removing REMS restrictions would only harm women.

According to Skop, the abortion pill is reportedly four times more likely to cause complications than a surgical abortion, but repealing the REMS safety protocol means women could take the abortion pill while they’re alone in their home.

This means women could not be screened to see if they’re being coerced into abortion, or if there are serious health complications that would make it unsafe for them to take the abortion pill.

When abortion access becomes more important than women’s safety, the results are bound to be disastrous, and it’s possible that many of these demands may be put into place very soon.

Biden has already pledged to safeguard legalized abortion and use executive action to expand abortion, a promise that earned him the backing of NARAL Pro-Choice America during his campaign trail.

If abortion advocates get their way, then the next four years could be filled with policies that undermine women by pitting them against their unborn children.

