'Progressive' Democrat Sherrod Brown: OK, sure, put Hunter Biden the stand!

If you’ve been watching the 2020 primaries, you know that Joe Biden is ‘not progressive enough.’ He is, allegedly, a mainstream centrist, and that means the far left – which now controls the Democratic Party – can’t embrace him. If they were being honest, they’d acknowledge that he’s not a mainstream centrist, but that’s the pretense.

In reality, Joe Biden is nothing. He’s never the guy in charge; he’s the guy standing behind the guy in charge. He’s a “yes man” who will do whatever he’s told. He’s the long-suffering couch sidekick to a popular talk show host.

If you’re a Democrat who thinks Biden can win, that’s great news. He’s currently headed for the nom and, were he to win, he would do whatever the party’s progressive wing tells him to do. However, there aren’t many people who think Crazy Uncle Joe can pull off a victory. So, if you’re a radical lefty, you might as well throw your frontrunner under the bus, run a prog-friendly candidate, and see what happens. Biden is a lost cause anyway.

Enter prog-friendly Ohio Senator, Sherrod Campbell Brown. He’s about as hard-left as they come, he almost ran for President himself, and he has no problem with Hunter Biden testifying before Congress.

Brown wants witnesses… even if that means calling Hunter Biden:

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he would be “fine” with Republicans calling Hunter Biden to testify: “We take a position that we want to hear from witnesses… I understand both sides get to call witnesses… I think many Republicans think that’s a distraction” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/x0gWEybYqs — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 19, 2020

Watch that clip closely, and you’ll see a bit of a smile when the younger Biden’s name comes up. One suspects that, behind closed doors, far left Dems are looking for a way to jettison the dead weight known as “Joe2020.” If that means bringing in Hunter, along with a few witnesses who might actually hurt Trump, so be it.

For some reason, people like Sherrod Brown want people like Bernie or Warren to lead the party. Those folks will probably lose too, but at least they’re the sort of socialist they’d like to see at the top of the bill. If they have to burn Biden to get there, so be it.