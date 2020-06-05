Project Veritas infiltrates an Antifa cell in Oregon, is advised to 'Practice Things Like an Eye Gouge'

If you listen to the media, Antifa barely exists. Despite what we can all see with our own two eyes, the protests are generally peaceful and the radical group isn’t really an organized entity. It’s just a random collection of unaffiliated people who share similar ideas. There’s no reason for Trump to label it a terror organization, and efforts to do so are ridiculous.

Even if you believe Anifa is organized, they’re simply righteous protesters looking for ‘justice.’

As you’re about to see, Antifa cells are organized, they’re well-funded and they have a specific set of goals and methods that should scare the living tar out of any sane person. If American citizens would rather not be subjected to an organization that advocates crushing people’s eyes, they’d better listen up.

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas managed to get one of their cameras into an Antifa meeting in Oregon, and here are just a few of the moments they managed to capture…

Nicholas Cifuni, Rose City Antifa: “Practice Things Like an Eye Gouge, it Takes Very Little Pressure to Injure Someone’s Eyes.” Nicholas Cifuni, Rose City Antifa: “Police Are Going to Be Like: ‘Perfect, We Can Prosecute These [Antifa] F**kers, Look How Violent They Are.’ And Not That We [Antifa] Aren’t, But We Need to F**king Hide That Sh*t.” Nicholas Cifuni, Rose City Antifa: “Consider Like, Destroying Your Enemy. Not Like Delivering a Really Awesome Right Hand, Right Eye, Left Eye Blow You Know. It’s Not Boxing, It’s Not Kickboxing, It’s Like Destroying Your Enemy.” Ashes, Rose City Antifa: “The Whole Goal of This, Right, is to Get Out There and do Dangerous Things as Safely as Possible.”

TRENDING: The anarchists will stop at nothing, even murder, to use these riots to destroy the USA

Here’s the video: