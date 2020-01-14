Project Veritas video: Bernie organizer discusses burning cities and re-education of Trump voters, defends Stalin's gulags

Bernie Sanders. He’s allegedly the “good kind” of socialist. He just wants to jack up taxes on people making $29,000 a year, so that everything will be free. We are told, time and time again, that there will be no downside. Anyone with half a brain knows that’s not true, but the socialist coot is always portrayed as the epitome of everyman compassion.

Strange, then, that his supporters keep revealing themselves to be the worst sorts of intolerant monsters. Dare to suggest that socialism is an unworkable disaster in the making, point to places where it’s been tried and failed, or resist it in any way, and they show their true colors.

Today, we have a new video via James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas that’s shocking even for a Bernie Bro. In it, a man – allegedly Bernie Sanders field organizer Kyle Jurek – is asked what happens if Trump wins again. His answer is: “Cities burn.”

From there it gets worse. He says “MAGA people” are like post-WWII Nazi’s in need of “re-education”:

“In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi Party, there was a sh*t-ton of the populace that was f**king Nazified. And like, Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f**king people to not be Nazis. It’s like, we’re probably going to have to do the same f**king thing here. That’s kind of what all Bernie’s whole f**king like, ‘hey, free education for everybody’ because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a fucking Nazi.”

Good to know Bernie’s “free” schooling will feature indoctrination as a part of the core curriculum.

Then, he goes on to defend Joseph Stalin’s re-education gulags.

“There’s a reason Joseph Stalin had gulags, right? And actually gulags were a lot better than what, like, the CIA has told us that they were. Like people were actually paid a living wage in gulag. They had conjugal visits in gulags. Gulags were actually meant for, like, re-education.”

They sound like paradise! In fact, while you’re in the camps, you can even learn about your privilege. Jurek claims that we should re-educate billionaires by making them do grueling forced labor:

“Greatest way to break a f**king billionaire of their privilege and their idea that their superior, go and break rocks for 12 hours a day. You’re now a working class person and you’re going to f**king learn what the means, right?”

Finally, this delightful Bernie Sanders campaign organizer says that if Bernie doesn’t get the nomination, Milwaukee will burn.

“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, fucking Milwaukee will burn. It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when they – when the f**king police push back on that, other sites will f**king… (makes exploding gesture and sound).”

This is who they are. There is no “good socialism.” Listen to them, believe that they are serious about their goals, and never give them an inch.

BREAKING: @BernieSanders “free education” policies to “teach you how to not be a f**king nazi.”; ‘There is a reason Stalin had Gulags’; ‘Expect violent reaction’ for speech. If Bernie doesn’t get nomination “Milwaukee will burn” Stay tuned: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7#Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/Koh6UTibbe — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2020