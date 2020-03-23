To protect Democrats, New York Times changes COVID-19 relief headline... over and over again

One of the symptoms of the coronavirus is that it seems to force Democrats to show their true colors. We’ve already discussed the unarguable fact that they care more about their extant agenda than the suffering of the American people. We’ve also discussed the fact that they view the pain, suffering, and death caused by Covid-19 as “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.”

Normally, one would assume that this attitude would doom them politically.

Unfortunately, they have an ace in the hole. The American media is doing everything it can to run interference for them. They have slavish, bootlicking, allies throughout the press who will whitewash their actions and protect their progressive goals at all costs.

If anyone still doubts that, and no one should, check out the way the New York Times reported the demise of the coronavirus relief package this weekend.

At first they were uncharacteristically honest:

Uh oh! That looks like it places the blame squarely where it belongs. Nancy Pelosi came back from her week off, talked with Chuck Schumer, and torpedoed the bipartisan stimulus.

Since we can’t have that much honesty, the New York Times changed the headline. This time, it was a little less on the nose:

See how wonderful the Democrats are? They blocked the stimulus package… for you. You’re the little guy, and they care. Or something.

Unfortunately, that headline still mentioned the Democrats. Again, we can’t have that. Presumably, some angry phone calls were made, and the headline changed again.

This time, the failure of the stimulus was presented as everyone’s fault. No one party caused this! It was a breakdown caused by a partisan divide:

This, of course, is what Democrats are counting on. They’ll exploit death, pain, and suffering to further their goals and the press will absolve them in real time. Wash, rinse, and repeat, over and over again, until the narrative is established.

Know that it’s happening, and don’t let it work.