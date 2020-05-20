To protest Governor Whitmer, Operation Haircut offers free haircuts on Michigan Capitol lawn

UPDATE: Police have begun handing out tickets to any barbers or hairdressers taking part in the event.

Last week, Dan wrote a piece about Karl Manke of Owosso, Michigan. He’s the 77 year old barber who defied Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s draconian lockdown by opening his shop. His barber’s license – something that shouldn’t really exist in the first place – was revoked and his livelihood decimated.

Today, there’s yet another protest taking place on the front lawn of Michigan’s Capitol. It’s called Operation Haircut and, in solidarity with Karl Manke, organizers are offering free haircuts to anyone who would like one.

From WLIX, Lansing:

Organizers say those who come to the event are encouraged to practice social distancing and use face coverings. “Volunteers will have chairs and safe equipment to provide basic haircuts,” organizers of the demonstration said in a press release. Operation Haircut organizers say the event is inspired by what they are calling “Michigan’s barber crisis” following the events of Owosso barbershop owner Karl Manke. The attorney general’s office said the licensing actions follow Manke’s statements that he will continue to operate his barbershop despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders requiring the closure of facilities offering non-essential personal care services. Nessel’s office said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon issued an “Imminent Danger and Abatement Order,” requiring Manke to close his barbershop and he did not comply.

If you’re so inclined and you happen to be in the area, you might want to head on over. It doesn’t matter if you’re sporting some wicked hockey hair or a wild mane that looks like Nick Nolte’s mug shot. Throw on a face mask, they’ll clean you up and you can let the Governor know what you think of her petty, vindictive decision.