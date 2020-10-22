Purdue Pharma Settles Opioid Probe for $8.34 Billion . . . Except It Won't Pay Anywhere Near That

A natural question when you see a headline like this is: Who will get the money and how will it be distributed?

If this came as the result of a class-action lawsuit, you’d see the usual situation in which thousands of members of the class get a $50 here or a $100 there – and the lawyers get millions.

But this isn’t even that. It’s a lawsuit settled with the federal government, and the amount is meaningless because Purdue doesn’t have the money it theoretically agreed to pay:

Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to three felonies related to its marketing and distribution of powerful painkiller OxyContin, as part of an $8.34 billion settlement that caps yearslong federal investigations into tactics the government said helped fuel the opioid crisis.

The Justice Department unveiled the settlement Wednesday, alongside a deal with Purdue’s owners, members of the Sackler family. The price tag for Purdue, however, is largely symbolic: The bankrupt company’s assets fall well short of $8 billion. It will pay the federal government $225 million, and much of the rest of the fines will be waived to allow more money to flow to states, counties and tribes that accuse Purdue of sparking widespread opioid addiction and deaths.

The Sacklers, meanwhile, resolved civil charges for a separate $225 million, but prosecutors made clear criminal investigations into the family continue.

Lawsuits by various levels of government have basically ravaged Purdue, which is one of the corporate poster boys for the misleading of the public concerning the dangers of opioids like OxyContin. Most people have long understood the dangers of shooting heroin or indulging other “recreational” opiates. The danger the public didn’t see coming was when the opiates came from your pharmacist based on a doctor’s prescription.

Not all the opiates in circulation were necessarily going to the people who got the prescriptions, of course. But without the opiates being so widely prescribed in the first place, the problem would never have gotten as bad as it did.

So Purdue will pay its $225 million fine to the government, but as for the $8 billion? Don’t get too excited. That will be waived in recognition of the bankruptcy, and no one suffering from an opioid addiction will get any help as a result of this plea.

Oh sure, there will be more investigations. But there’s not that much money. You’re going to need the power of God to get sober. Then again, that was the only way you were ever going to do it anyway.