Puzzled New York Times just can't understand why Justice would drop its case against Michael Flynn

I don’t know how deep in the tank you have to be to look at the Michael Flynn story and see it the way the New York Times sees it.

Pretty deep.

We’ve been telling you about this for several days. With the release of documents in the case, we now know that FBI agents had a goal of entrapping Flynn into telling some sort of lie – over a matter in which they already knew he had done nothing wrong – for the purpose of either sending him to jail or using their leverage against him as a way of getting to Donald Trump.

We also know that Robert Mueller’s team threatened to go after Flynn’s son if he didn’t plead guilty, which would certainly answer the question: “Why did he plead guilty if he did nothing wrong?”

To protect his son, Sherlock.

We know that the agents who interviewed Flynn showed up at his office without the usual move of informing the White House, because James Comey told them not to – saying later that he figured he could “get away with it” because the new administration was disorganized.

And we also know that the agents who actually interviewed Flynn did not believe he had lied to them, and that they recommended closing the file on the case, but none other than Peter Strzok insisted the case be kept open.

All of this has come out in the last several days, and forms the obvious backdrop for the Justice Department’s decision to drop the case. Michael Flynn was an innocent man who became the target of federal investigators who had a political agenda, and saw the ruination of Flynn as an acceptable tactic to help bring down Donald Trump.

If that doesn’t help you understand why the case was dropped, I don’t know what would. And yet the New York Times is flummoxed:

The Justice Department’s decision to drop the criminal case against Michael T. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, even though he had twice pleaded guilty to lying to investigators, was extraordinary and had no obvious precedent, a range of criminal law specialists said on Thursday.

“I’ve been practicing for more time than I care to admit and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Julie O’Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches criminal law at Georgetown University.

The move is the latest in a series that the department, under Attorney General William P. Barr, has taken to undermine and dismantle the work of the investigators and prosecutors who scrutinized Russia’s 2016 election interference operation and its links to people associated with the Trump campaign.

The case against Mr. Flynn for lying to the F.B.I. about his conversations with the Russian ambassador was brought by the office of the former special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III. It had become a political cause for Mr. Trump and his supporters, and the president had signaled that he was considering a pardon once Mr. Flynn was sentenced. But Mr. Barr instead abruptly short-circuited the case.

If you stick with the story long enough, you will find passing references – beginning in the 16th paragraph – to the fact that FBI knew there was no basis for interviewing Flynn, and that internal memos showed a political ulterior motive of getting Trump.

Yet the Times presents this information almost as irrelevant, insisting throughout the first 15 paragraphs of the story that this is about nothing more than whitewashing the Russia story by attacking the hardworking and honest federal investigators who kept it alive for two years.

This has been a consistent theme of left-leaning media – that the Russia story was obviously true, and that every Trump Administration effort to root out corruption in the FBI is really just an attempt to discredit the people who caught Trump colluding with Russia.

This despite the fact that even Robert Mueller – whose reputation now takes a serious hit from what we know of his treatment of Flynn – concluded there was no collusion between Trump and Russia.

By the way, yes, New York Times: This is without precedent. But the reason is that the FBI engaged in unprecedented misconduct in its pursuit of a target. That’s the story here, and the Times is characteristically missing it – because it doesn’t want to see what’s plain to anyone who looks at this honestly.

For two years, we lived with this Trump/Russia collusion story – watching as the FBI and a special counsel investigated and Congress held hearings – only to be told in the end that there was nothing to it. And now we find out that one of the key targets in the case did nothing wrong, and was entrapped by the FBI.

And yet, when the current Attorney General finally shows some integrity and drops the case against him for all these reasons, the New York Times cannot for the life of it understand why, and continues to treat it as some big coverup conducted by a dirty Republican administration against fine, upstanding, salt-of-the-earth federal agents.

I don’t know what kind of delusion you have to live under to write for the New York Times. It must make for a very bizarre existence.