What a Quack: Joe Biden Makes Bizarre Claim That Federal Laws 'Protect Ducks' More Than Kids

In an effort to outline his plan to end gun violence, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign made a very strange claim about federal gun laws, saying “our federal law does more to protect ducks than children.”

Given that it is legal to hunt and kill ducks, but the same is obviously not true for human children, this is a particularly odd message for Biden to be sending to potential voters.

It’s the kind of nonsensical blunder one would expect the former vice president to make during a campaign speech.

Instead, it can be found on his campaign website.

I dont know how to break this to Joe Biden but its actually illegal to hunt children with any amount of ammo pic.twitter.com/2R72UzKS67 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 21, 2020

TRENDING: Care About Foreign Policy? You're Out of Luck; Tonight's Debate Will Devote 15 Minutes To It

The outright false and confusing claim appears under the campaign’s promise to “Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“Federal law prevents hunters from hunting migratory game birds with more than three shells in their shotgun,” the website says. “That means our federal law does more to protect ducks than children.”

Obviously, this is complete nonsense, but just in case Biden manages to read this story, here is what U.S. federal law says about murdering human beings, with or without guns, according to the Legal Information Institute.

Murder is the unlawful killing of a human being with malice aforethought. Every murder perpetrated by poison, lying in wait, or any other kind of willful, deliberate, malicious, and premeditated killing; or committed in the perpetration of, or attempt to perpetrate, any arson, escape, murder, kidnapping, treason, espionage, sabotage, aggravated sexual abuse or sexual abuse, child abuse, burglary, or robbery; or perpetrated as part of a pattern or practice of assault or torture against a child or children; or perpetrated from a premeditated design unlawfully and maliciously to effect the death of any human being other than him who is killed, is murder in the first degree. Any other murder is murder in the second degree.

No matter how many shotgun shells you have, believe it or not, you’re not allowed to use your ammunition to “hunt” or harm children in any way.

Ducks are not exactly offered those same protections.

The Biden campaign site goes on to explain the nominee’s plan for banning the manufacturing and sale of so-called “assault weapons.”

“Joe Biden will enact legislation to once again ban assault weapons. This time, the bans will be designed based on lessons learned from the 1994 bans. For example, the ban on assault weapons will be designed to prevent manufacturers from circumventing the law by making minor changes that don’t limit the weapon’s lethality,” the site says.

Has Joe Biden lost whatever mind he had? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (21 Votes) 5% (1 Votes)

RELATED: Computer Shop Where Hunter Biden Laptop Surfaced Is Only 15 Minutes Away from Beau Biden Foundation

The Biden campaign goes as far as saying that Biden “will also use his executive authority to ban the importation of assault weapons.”

Although the left’s definition of so-called “assault weapons” typically refers to guns with a high-capacity magazine or detachable accessories, that definition remains relatively malleable, since all guns are made to “assault” others, whether it be in battle or for self-defense.

Biden has made it clear: one of his campaign’s main focuses will involve restricting Second Amendment rights.

This has become especially evident considering Biden has chosen avowed gun-grabber Robert “Beto” O’Rourke as his lead man on gun control.

Joe Biden promises Beto O’Rourke, who pushed for gun confiscation for legal gun owners, will “be the one who leads” his gun control effort pic.twitter.com/qjgft8wFkt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 3, 2020

“I want to make something clear,” Biden said while on stage with the former Texas congressman and presidential candidate back in March.

“I’m gonna guarantee you, this is not the last you’ve seen of this guy. You’re gonna take care of the gun problem with me. You’re gonna be the one who leads this effort. I’m counting on you. I’m counting on you. We need you badly.”

During one of the Democratic debates, O’Rourke infamously said, “Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15.”

The Biden campaign’s odd conflation of duck hunting with the murdering of children is nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to the nonsensical, anti-gun arguments being made by progressive politicians like O’Rourke.

Biden will likely continue to use such false equivalencies in his attempt to convince the American people of one of the left’s most dangerous ideas: people’s guns need to be taken away.

And anyone who values their Second Amendment rights should vote in November to make sure that can never happen.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.