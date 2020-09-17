Quartermaster, ladies' department, second floor . . . Biden's in rare form again

Cheesesteak. Gerbil. Barometric pressure. Wichita. Sonny Crockett. Zinc. Maple. Miguel Cabrera. Bonzai.

Put that on the teleprompter for Joe Biden’s next speech. He’ll read it. I’m sure he’ll figure it means something.

Kind of like this:

Now I actually think I do kinda sorta know what he’s talking about, and it’s a characteristically bad policy idea from Democrats. Biden and Harris think they should launch a major initiative to help those who come out of the military get jobs in the private sector. Quartermasters procure supplies for the military. If you’ve been a quartermaster, Biden figures, you can run the ladies’ department at a department store.

But you need the federal government to help you get a job!

And therein lies the flaw with this and most other thinking of Democrats. If you’ve been a quartermaster in the military, you can handle finding your own job. You don’t need them to do it for you. Besides, I am sure the military already has some sort of job placement service for those being discharged. Biden promises to do a lot of things that are already being done.

Also, why do they think it’s so easy to do a retail job? People who work in retail, especially retail managers, work insane hours for bad pay, and there’s a lot more to the job than most people realize. This is typical of what happens when politicians talk about jobs in the private sector. Many of them have never had one, and they have no idea what it’s really like. Running the ladies’ department on the second floor? Oh, that’s easy!

You think so, buddy. Try it some time. Being a United States senator is easier.

And it’s certainly easier than figuring out what the heck Joe Biden is talking about most of the time. Sadly, in this case, we do know what he’s talking about. We wish we didn’t.