A quick rundown of the violence from last weekend's 'largely peaceful demonstrations'

Perhaps you’ve heard that Donald Trump is sending federal thugs to suppress peaceful protests. I could hardly blame you because just about every major media outlet has been repeating this claim.

From Portland to Seattle to Louisville to Chicago, peaceful people with flowers in their hair are just asking the police to be a little more gentle when they deal with helpless folks who don’t want any trouble. But Orange Man doesn’t like it because some of these people might be planning to vote for Joe Biden, so he’s sending militarized platoons of killers to grab people for no reason and make them disappear.

Got that?

Great. Now that I’ve summed up the reporting you’ve heard from MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, here’s what’s really going on, via the Wall Street Journal:

On Saturday in Seattle, protesters gathered outside the juvenile court and detention facility, set fire to portable trailers, and smashed the windows of nearby cars and businesses. An explosive device gashed an eight-inch hole in the side of the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct, and rioters threw fireworks, stones and other projectiles at law enforcement.

“In all 59 officers were injured throughout the day with one of those being hospitalized,” the police department reported, and “injuries ranged from abrasions and bruising to burns and a torn meniscus.”

Similar scenes unfolded in Portland as rioters tried to tear down the fence surrounding the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails Friday night, and after midnight one federal officer took “a direct hit from a commercial grade firework,” another “was hit with a mortar firework,” and a third “was struck in the head with a mortar firework,” the Department of Homeland Security says. Peaceful?

DHS says some 5,000 or 6,000 returned to the scene on Sunday, threw smoke bombs and launched “a roughly 10-minute-long continuous firework attack against the courthouse.” DHS says at least 20 federal officers sustained injuries in Portland. In Louisville, Ky., a black militia that calls itself the “Not F— Around Coalition” lived up to its name Saturday when a member discharged a gun and accidentally struck three compatriots, causing non-life-threatening injuries. In Oakland, Calif., rioters set fires downtown Saturday night, including at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse. In New York City, demonstrators defaced police vans with spray paint and tried to smash their windows, while others lit trash cans on fire. Demonstrators carried out more vandalism at a federal building in Atlanta and a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Baltimore.

Under normal circumstances (in other words, in a year other than 2020), big-city mayors facing riots like this would be begging the president of the United States to send federal help. But Donald Trump is president and is running for re-election, and nothing can ever happen that might position Trump as the good guy or as someone who can offer any sort of help toward a positive outcome.

If the rioters hate Trump, then the mayors agree with the rioters. And if Trump denounces the rioters, then the mayors are duty-bound to regard the rioters are righteous citizens being victimized by a tyrannical president.

Even restoring order and peace are not higher priorities than the overriding imperative to marginalize Trump politically.

Big-city mayors like Portland’s Ted Wheeler and Seattle’s Jenny Durkan have done nothing about this anarchy because they calculated early on that it would benefit them more politically to try and appease the rioters. They’ve hamstrung their own police forces because they believed the nation was having a moment in which police were the new cultural villains.

By the way, none of this brings about justice for George Floyd or Breonna Taylor. It only creates more victims, inflicts more economic damage and worsens the problem of urban unemployment. Because, pro tip: You can’t show up for your job if rioters burned the place down, or if your boss refuses to open after he heard the police chief say he/she wouldn’t protect your place of business from violent mobs.

That’s the damage being inflicted by these “mostly peaceful demonstrations.” But keep being mad at Donald Trump for trying to get it under control.