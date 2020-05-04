A race to watch: Trump endorses Lacy Johnson, the man running to unseat Ilhan Omar

Unless you’ve been living in a hermetically-sealed biodome, cut off from the rest of humanity in some sort of strange scientific experiment about how long people will tolerate quarantine, you’re familiar with Ilhan Omar. The anti-Semitic socialist who may have married her brother and doesn’t understand what words mean has been a hot topic for over two years. In fact, she’s been a consistent headline staple since she took office, and it’s essentially never been for anything positive.

It’s been so bad that many of her own party’s loyalists will (behind closed doors) admit that Omar has been bad for the party as a whole.

Now, she’s headed for an election. As you’d expect with someone so controversial, she has a challenger. His name is Lacy Johnson, and President Trump just endorsed him.

And I’m Endorsing you also Lacy, you truly deserve it. You are doing a great job, and Omar is a disaster who wants much higher taxes, hates our Military & our Vets, demands Open Borders, and is fighting to take away our great 2nd Amendment. Good luck Lacy! https://t.co/RunIPCbTyc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020



Johnson responded:

Thank you Mr. President! I am humbled and honored to have your endorsement. Please support my campaign to defeat Ilhan in November by contributing to my campaign at this link https://t.co/yQgy7q1saD Please retweet to spread the word! Let’s beat Ilhan Omar in November! https://t.co/a6MJ8ORqjB — Lacy Johnson (@LacyJohnsonMN) May 4, 2020

This is going to be an interesting race to watch since it comes with a lot of questions:

Can a Republican stand any sort of chance in such a liberal district?

Will the Democratic establishment throw its full support behind someone who’s increasingly seen as a liability?

Will Omar’s myriad scandals torpedo her young career, and how will an increasingly skeptical local press cover her race?

Does Trump’s endorsement carry any weight in her district, or is it a liability in trying to win over voters who aren’t already on board?

For the record, this isn’t Omar’s only upcoming race. She’s also facing a Democratic primary challenger. Atone Melton-Meaux is a mediator and Hebrew translator who hopes to bump Omar out of contention this August. Assuming she survives that challenge -and she’s expected to – she’ll face Johnson in November.

We’ll keep an eye on the race as it unfolds.