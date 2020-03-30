SECTIONS
Rachel Maddow called Trump's promise of Navy hospital ship deployment 'nonsense' - today he made it happen

Robert Laurie
Published March 30, 2020 at 11:18am
When President Trump announced that two US Navy hospital ships would be deployed to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Rachel Maddow scoffed.  She mocked the president’s promise in a segment that was filled with her standard mixture of lofty arrogance, righteous indignation, and obnoxious condescension. According to her, the President was lying. If they were deployed, it would take weeks for them to provide any sort of aid.

“There is no sign that the Navy hospital ships that the president made such a big deal of, the Comfort and the Mercy, there’s no sign that they’ll be anywhere on-site helping out anywhere in the country for weeks yet.”

Here’s the clip:

Then, over the weekend, the President announced that the USNS Comfort would indeed be in New York, ahead of schedule, fighting the good fight:

Finally, this morning, USNS Comfort arrived in NY Harbor and got down to business.

MSNBC’s holier-than-thou beanpole has yet to comment on the ship’s timely arrival, but at least her network is aware it.  Here’s a delightful photo, via NBC News:

Meanwhile, here’s the USNS Mercy.  It’s on the west coast, and began accepting patients about 13 hours ago. Sorry to dash Ms. Maddow’s hopes.

