Rachel Maddow called Trump's promise of Navy hospital ship deployment 'nonsense' - today he made it happen

When President Trump announced that two US Navy hospital ships would be deployed to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Rachel Maddow scoffed. She mocked the president’s promise in a segment that was filled with her standard mixture of lofty arrogance, righteous indignation, and obnoxious condescension. According to her, the President was lying. If they were deployed, it would take weeks for them to provide any sort of aid.

“There is no sign that the Navy hospital ships that the president made such a big deal of, the Comfort and the Mercy, there’s no sign that they’ll be anywhere on-site helping out anywhere in the country for weeks yet.”

Here’s the clip:

March 20 MSNBC’s Rachel @maddow: “There is no sign that the Navy hospital ships that the president made such a big deal of, the Comfort and the Mercy, there’s no sign that they’ll be anywhere on-site helping out anywhere in the country for weeks yet.”pic.twitter.com/NkyzUqaEME — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 30, 2020

Then, over the weekend, the President announced that the USNS Comfort would indeed be in New York, ahead of schedule, fighting the good fight:

Naval hospital ship USNS Comfort equipped with: ✅ 12 operating rooms

✅ 1,000 hospital beds

✅ Medical laboratory “It also bears our military’s greatest weapon of all, a crew of nearly 1,200 outstanding members of the United States Navy.” 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SI6hQa69L3 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 28, 2020

Finally, this morning, USNS Comfort arrived in NY Harbor and got down to business.

Rachel Maddow: “that’s nonsense [the US Navy ship] will not be there next week.” This morning (aka “next week”): https://t.co/kIBKDjGMbp pic.twitter.com/WO709wqDoI — Cassie Smedile (@CMSmedile) March 30, 2020

MSNBC’s holier-than-thou beanpole has yet to comment on the ship’s timely arrival, but at least her network is aware it. Here’s a delightful photo, via NBC News:

PHOTO: USNS Comfort enters New York Harbor on Monday morning. The Navy hospital ship will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients in effort to free up hospital space. (📷: Mike Segar/Reuters) pic.twitter.com/RrlMTXhcIN — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, here’s the USNS Mercy. It’s on the west coast, and began accepting patients about 13 hours ago. Sorry to dash Ms. Maddow’s hopes.