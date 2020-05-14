Rand Paul: Biden caught 'red-handed' using government to 'go after a political opponent', just what they accused Trump of doing

Yesterday during a press conference, Rand Paul dug into Richard Grenell’s list of declassified names, as well as the effort to spy on the Trump campaign. He did a fantastic job and got straight into the heart of the matter. As he points out, virtually everyone in President Obama’s inner circle wanted to see Michael Flynn unmasked. That includes Obama’s chief of staff and his vice president.

One person in an administration can do something untoward and slip under the radar. Maybe even a small cadre. But to have practically every single top-level Obama Administration operative be involved strains plausible deniability well past the breaking point. No sane person should believe that he didn’t know what they were all doing.

It certainly sounds like Paul isn’t buying it. In fact, he thinks this was orchestrated “at least by Vice President Biden, if not [President Obama], and we need to get to the bottom of it .”

As he puts it: “Remember we went through this thing called impeachment? They said President Trump was using the government to go after a political opponent? This is Vice President Biden using the spying powers of the United States to go after a political opponent. He’s caught red-handed here.”

Here’s a partial transcript of Paul’s remarks, and a longer clip appears below.

