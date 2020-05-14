Rand Paul: Biden caught 'red-handed' using government to 'go after a political opponent', just what they accused Trump of doing

Yesterday during a press conference, Rand Paul dug into Richard Grenell’s list of declassified names, as well as the effort to spy on the Trump campaign. He did a fantastic job and got straight into the heart of the matter. As he points out, virtually everyone in President Obama’s inner circle wanted to see Michael Flynn unmasked. That includes Obama’s chief of staff and his vice president.
One person in an administration can do something untoward and slip under the radar. Maybe even a small cadre. But to have practically every single top-level Obama Administration operative be involved strains plausible deniability well past the breaking point. No sane person should believe that he didn’t know what they were all doing.
Advertisement - story continues below
It certainly sounds like Paul isn’t buying it. In fact, he thinks this was orchestrated “at least by Vice President Biden, if not [President Obama], and we need to get to the bottom of it .”
As he puts it: “Remember we went through this thing called impeachment? They said President Trump was using the government to go after a political opponent? This is Vice President Biden using the spying powers of the United States to go after a political opponent. He’s caught red-handed here.”
Here’s a partial transcript of Paul’s remarks, and a longer clip appears below.
TRENDING: 39 Obama officials requested unmasking of Michael Flynn, including Biden, Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Power, etc.
REPORTER: If this happens to a current president, this would be an impeachable offense, if not a criminal offense.
SEN. RAND PAUL: Can you imagine? Yeah.
REPORTER: Would you like there to be criminal charges brought against them?
SEN. PAUL: I think we need to get to the bottom of this, and I think the first thing is to interview, under oath, [Acting] Director of National Intelligence [Grenell] and get to the bottom of what goes on with unmasking. How unusual is this that the entire upper echelon — individually it wasn’t just one request for this, there were dozens of requests. Almost everyone in President Obama’s top circle wanted to see this and wanted to listen to this conversation.
This is troubling. This isn’t about national security, this is about eavesdropping on your opponent and eavesdropping on the new president’s top advisor. This is very, very troubling. This was being led by at least by Vice President Biden, if not [President Obama], and we need to get to the bottom of it to make sure it never happens again. For the average American, they’re worried that this could happen to a top general like Flynn, but could you imagine this power being unharnessed on an ordinary American? How would we defend ourselves?
REPORTER #2: What was the most likely scenario? That there was an intercepted call, the transcript was then circulated among senior staff and then the various senior staff requested to know who was on the call? What is the most likely scenario as to why these names are on the list?
SEN. PAUL: I think it’s an important question. The way I read it, is it looks like each of these administration officials actually individually requested to listen to this conversation. It was like, well, someone says, “why don’t we have someone go listen to this and send the transcript around.” It sounds like each of these people individually did. These rumors have been going around for years that President Obama’s administration was abusing this power of unmaking, and this sounds like these were abusing it to go after a political opponent, which I think is a very serious offense and should be investigated — and the fact that Vice President Biden is directly involved with unmasking a political opponent. Think about it. Remember we went through this thing called impeachment? They said President Trump was using the government to go after a political opponent? This is Vice President Biden using the spying powers of the United States to go after a political opponent. He’s caught red-handed here.