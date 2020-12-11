The Rev. Raphael Warnock, one of the Democratic candidates running for a Senate seat in Georgia’s upcoming January runoff elections, shocked the world on Tuesday with five simple words.

“I am a pro-choice pastor,” Warnock, the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005, tweeted.

I am a pro-choice pastor. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 9, 2020

Numerous prominent Christians responded by pointing out the obvious hypocrisy in Warnock’s contradictory stances of claiming to follow the ways of Jesus Christ while actively supporting the dismemberment and murder of children in the womb.

Many progressives, however, are defending Warnock’s views. For example, on her MSNBC show, “The ReidOut,” Joy Reid claimed that Republicans were hypocritical for defending Amy Coney Barrett’s “extremely doctrinaire, ultra-right-wing Christian beliefs” but refusing to defend Warnock’s beliefs.

But Reid was conflating two different issues. While liberals attacked Barrett for following her Christian beliefs, Republicans are criticizing Warnock for feigning Christian faith while holding radical, un-Christian beliefs.

Moreover, Warnock’s pro-abortion stance is far from the only anti-Christian view espoused by the Georgia candidate.

Warnock also denies the fact that Jesus Christ was Jewish and has even called him a “poor Palestinian prophet” and a “Palestinian peasant.”

Exclusive Video: Georgia Senate Candidate @ReverendWarnock preaches Marxism, calls Jesus a “poor Palestinian prophet.” pic.twitter.com/6vtfSCTYbX — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 15, 2020

The Georgia candidate’s anti-Christian rhetoric doesn’t stop there.

Warnock also promotes the tenets of Marxism, a materialistic world-view designed by Karl Marx to uproot and replace all religions.

In his 2013 book, “The Divided Mind of the Black Church,” Warnock praised Marxism, claimed “the Marxist Critique has much to teach the black church” and rebuked what he called “white capitalistic forces.”

According to an Op-Ed from The Washington Post, the man Warnock says was his mentor, James Hal Cone, was a controversial black theologian who labeled white Christians as racist and “white Christianity” as “the Antichrist.”

These and so many more of Warnock’s views are far from the actual teachings of Jesus Christ.

The reason for this is simple: Warnock interprets the Bible through the lens of Black Liberation Theology.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone. Warnock is an avid proponent of black liberation theology (BLT), which filters its Christology (doctrine of Christ) through an ethno-cultural lens. Read his book, “The Divided Mind of the Black Church” and you’ll see. — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) December 8, 2020

Speaking with The Western Journal via Twitter, theological expert Darrell B. Harrison explained the tenets of BLT and how exactly a pastor like Warnock could arrive at such radical positions in his interpretation of scripture.

Harrison, who serves as Dean of Social Media at Grace to You (the bible-teaching ministry of John MacArthur), is a fellow of the Black Theology and Leadership Institute at Princeton Theological Seminary and is the lead host of the “Just Thinking” podcast, one of the most prominent Christian podcasts in America.

According to Harrison, BLT is a “branch of early twentieth-century liberation theology” promoting the idea that Jesus Christ came into the world with the purpose of identifying with “poor, marginalized, and oppressed black people in their struggle for liberation from their white oppressors.”

Of course, none of this is actually supported by true biblical doctrine.

“It preaches a Marxist-styled ‘gospel’ that advocates for the deconstruction of the systems, structures, and institutions that resulted from that oppression, as well as the procuration and redistribution of any and all wealth that was acquired by white people as a result of 400 years of black enslavement in America,” Harrison told The Western Journal.

“BLT teaches that in order for the gospel of Christ to have its intended and full-orbed effectual in the world both the Church and, to a great extent the Federal government, are obligated to engage in targeted and concerted efforts of ‘social justice’ so as to ameliorate, primarily through the payment of monetary reparations, the effects of hundreds of years of slavery of and racial prejudice toward in black people America.”

Pushed by Warnock and other radical Marxist preachers, the tenets of Black Liberation Theory effectively “distorts biblical truth” in various ways, according to Harrison.

“BLT distorts biblical truth in many ways, not the least of which is that it proffers a Christology (doctrine of Jesus Christ) and a soteriology (doctrine of salvation) that is ‘racialized,’ meaning, Jesus Christ is preached as being black and, as such, is the Savior of black people as a ‘race’ — not exclusively, but especially,” Harrison explained.

“Consequently, the ‘salvation’ the gospel is meant to bring to fruition is that which liberates poor, marginalized, and oppressed black people from the effects of white racism — which people like Raphael Warnock believe is ‘America’s original sin.'”

Christian pastors are tasked with the goal of teaching the inspired word of God as it was intended.

You can’t simply interpret the biblical text through whatever cultural lens best suits the time — it is the job of pastors to understand who the Bible was written for, what the message was for that audience at the time and how that message can be applied by Christians today.

Warnock’s message isn’t centered on the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as it should be.

It is instead centered on the same ridiculous race-obsessed, pseudo-religious philosophy that’s been spouted off by Black Lives Matter leaders and Critical Race Theory professors throughout 2020.

A philosophy that damns the innocent lives of the unborn.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.