Rashida Tlaib: You know who's stoking anti-Semitic sentiment? Donald Trump

Given the rash of anti-Semitic violence that took place in New York over the weekend, it might be a good idea to try to do something about the violence rather than try to score cheap political points off the crimes. But politicians do their thing, and I guess no one should be surprised they’re doing this now.

Even so, it takes some nerve for one of the most anti-Semitic members of Congress to try to exploit these events at the expense of President Trump. Yet that’s what Rashida Tlaib did yesterday:

And folks still don’t see the connection with his words and how it ignites violence. He fuels people’s anger & misguided hate. Instead of leading with compassion, he simply gaslights and laughs about it. https://t.co/S3JxXYTDs3 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 29, 2019

Now let’s stipulate a few things. First, Donald Trump may be the most pro-Jewish and pro-Israel president in the nation’s history. Every bit as much as Trump has been a friend to Christians with respect to religious liberty and a variety of other issues, he has also been a friend to Jewish people with respect to the citing of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, to general commitment to Israel’s security and his concern about the safety of synagogues and general respect for Jewish people around the nation.

It is simply fiction to claim that Trump gaslights in the service of anything resembling anti-Semitism. It certainly fits the media’s narrative of Trump as a general hater, bigot and racist, but it does not fit reality.

As for Rashida Tlaib, lest you think she is anything less than the raving anti-Semite she wants to make Trump into, the Israel Advocacy Movement has done the research for you:

We have just exposed a number of people that Rashida Tlaib publicly thanks and is friends with, who post explicit pro-terror content and calls to violence such as “kill every zionist”. You must WATCH this video. pic.twitter.com/MPqKK7UPod — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) March 28, 2019

Now you might wonder: How could Tlaib possibly have the gall to say what she said knowing what a virulent anti-Semite she herself actually is? It’s a good question, and the best answer is both stunningly simple and completely appalling.

Rashida Tlaib is too dumb to know what an absurd thing she just said. I’ve mentioned before that she represents a part of Metro Detroit, where I live. Thank God she is not my representative in Congress (not that Andy Levin is any prize), but anyone who lives in our area can observe how Tlaib operates, and that usually requires a bit of facepalming.

Tlaib may not even survive the Democratic primary to serve a second term because her own party is embarrassed by her antics. This is a woman who told the Detroit chief of police that only black police officers should do certian jobs. (He’s black and he intensely disagreed.) This is a woman who blamed a shooting by a black man on “white supremacy.” This is a woman who suggested Trump cabinet members should be arrested, but wondered where they would be kept. This is a woman who so badly botched the history of Israel that even CNN called her out for it.

Rashida Tlaib is as dumb as a box of rocks. (She’s a crook too.) So it’s no wonder she would make a statement so lacking in self-awareness. The simple concept of not falsely accusing people of being something awful that you actually are is too complicated for her to comprehend.

And this woman has the authority to vote on the laws that govern our nation. God bless America.