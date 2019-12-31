SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Rashida Tlaib: You know who's stoking anti-Semitic sentiment? Donald Trump

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 31, 2019 at 3:00am
Print

Given the rash of anti-Semitic violence that took place in New York over the weekend, it might be a good idea to try to do something about the violence rather than try to score cheap political points off the crimes. But politicians do their thing, and I guess no one should be surprised they’re doing this now.

Even so, it takes some nerve for one of the most anti-Semitic members of Congress to try to exploit these events at the expense of President Trump. Yet that’s what Rashida Tlaib did yesterday:

Now let’s stipulate a few things. First, Donald Trump may be the most pro-Jewish and pro-Israel president in the nation’s history. Every bit as much as Trump has been a friend to Christians with respect to religious liberty and a variety of other issues, he has also been a friend to Jewish people with respect to the citing of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, to general commitment to Israel’s security and his concern about the safety of synagogues and general respect for Jewish people around the nation.

TRENDING: Rashida Tlaib: You know who’s stoking anti-Semitic sentiment? Donald Trump

It is simply fiction to claim that Trump gaslights in the service of anything resembling anti-Semitism. It certainly fits the media’s narrative of Trump as a general hater, bigot and racist, but it does not fit reality.

As for Rashida Tlaib, lest you think she is anything less than the raving anti-Semite she wants to make Trump into, the Israel Advocacy Movement has done the research for you:

Is Rashida Tlaib dumber than a box of rocks?

Now you might wonder: How could Tlaib possibly have the gall to say what she said knowing what a virulent anti-Semite she herself actually is? It’s a good question, and the best answer is both stunningly simple and completely appalling.

Rashida Tlaib is too dumb to know what an absurd thing she just said. I’ve mentioned before that she represents a part of Metro Detroit, where I live. Thank God she is not my representative in Congress (not that Andy Levin is any prize), but anyone who lives in our area can observe how Tlaib operates, and that usually requires a bit of facepalming.

Tlaib may not even survive the Democratic primary to serve a second term because her own party is embarrassed by her antics. This is a woman who told the Detroit chief of police that only black police officers should do certian jobs. (He’s black and he intensely disagreed.) This is a woman who blamed a shooting by a black man on “white supremacy.” This is a woman who suggested Trump cabinet members should be arrested, but wondered where they would be kept. This is a woman who so badly botched the history of Israel that even CNN called her out for it.

Rashida Tlaib is as dumb as a box of rocks. (She’s a crook too.) So it’s no wonder she would make a statement so lacking in self-awareness. The simple concept of not falsely accusing people of being something awful that you actually are is too complicated for her to comprehend.

And this woman has the authority to vote on the laws that govern our nation. God bless America.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Hello 2020! Will this be the year Trump-haters are embarrassed by their wrongness and shut up?
Why Schumer's 'game changer' on Ukraine is nothing of the sort
Uh oh: Iran-backed mob storms U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad
Rashida Tlaib: You know who's stoking anti-Semitic sentiment? Donald Trump
Consumer confidence soars to 99.3 percent, with almost no one being influenced by impeachment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×