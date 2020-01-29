SECTIONS
Rashida Tlaib retweets blood libel claim Israels murdered Palestinian boy; doesn't correct record when caught

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 29, 2020 at 7:18am
Understand this: Rashida Tlaib is an anti-Semitic liar. The fact that this doesn’t cause her to be ostracized from the mainstream of the Democratic Party tells you all you need to know about said party.

Tlaib is also dumb. She will clumsily repeat anything she sees or hears that puts Israel or Jews in a bad light, with no regard for whether it’s true. And when she’s caught lying, as happens often because she’s a dumb liar, she will try to weasel out of responsibility for what she’s said without actually correcting the record.

I can’t judge any human being under the jurisdiction of God, but I will say this about Rashida Tlaib as a public figure and public servant: She is garbage. Of the worst kind. She may not be as bad as Ilhan Omar if only because I think Tlaib is driven more by stupidity than sheer evil, but it’s also evil to libel someone and then knowingly leave the libel hanging out there when you know that what you’ve said is false.

Here’s what Tlaib retweeted just the other day:

TRENDING: Having solved all other problems, House readies resolution denouncing minor league baseball contraction

The idea that Israelis routinely murder Palestinian children in grisly fashion is known as the “blood libel.” It’s completely false, and anyone who spent five minutes researching the issue would know that.

But Rashida Tlaib is too dumb and too disinterested in the truth to bother, so she retweeted Hanan Ashrawi’s libelous tweet without giving it a second thought, since two thoughts is a lot to ask of Rashida Tlaib.

Tlaib’s retweet brought a sharp rebuke from Arsen Ostrovsky, a Jewish activist who is known for knocking down lies perpetrated against Jews and against Israel:

Is Rashida Tlaib a total disgrace?

Subsequent reporting confirmed Ostrovsky’s version of events, and made clear that Tlaib had retweeted an utter lie that slandered an entire nation.

So, realizing she had slandered an entire nation, you’d expect her to correct the record, yes?

No:

RELATED: Rashida Tlaib: You know who's stoking anti-Semitic sentiment? Donald Trump

What is that?

There’s nothing in Tlaib’s statement that absolves Israel of her accusation that they had kidnapped and murdered the boy. At least Ashwari actually apologized – wonder of wonders. Tlaib tries to blame an “era of innacurate and manipulative news” for the fact that she retweeted something that came from another known liar, and is entirely consistent with the nature of such blood libels coming against Jews for centuries now.

Dr. Michael Brown explains further:

The blood libel is one of the most hateful and destructive lies launched against the Jewish people over the centuries. While it takes on many different forms, it boils down to the false accusation that the Jews would kidnap and kill a non-Jewish child (or adult), using the victim’s blood for some ritual purpose. In the last week, it has raised its ugly head once again.

According to the ADL, “The ‘blood libel’ refers to a centuries-old false allegation that Jews murder Christians – especially Christian children – to use their blood for ritual purposes, such as an ingredient in the baking of Passover matzah (unleavened bread). It is also sometimes called the “ritual murder charge.” The blood libel dates back to the Middle Ages and has persisted despite Jewish denials and official repudiations by the Catholic Church and many secular authorities. Blood libels have frequently led to mob violence and pogroms, and have occasionally led to the decimation of entire Jewish communities.”

So it’s impossible to credit Tlaib’s claim that she will be striving to hold herself to high standards of any kind. Tlaib strives to destroy Israel, and she will be happy to leave any libel out there as long as she’s not caught spreading it. This time she was caught so she kinda sorta backed away, but didn’t say a word to correct the record.

There are people demanding that Tlaib apologize. A Tlaib apology would be worthless because it would be completely insincere. I don’t want her to apologize. I want her to disappear and stain American politics with her involvement again, because of all this and also because she’s corrupt as hell. And I’m hoping her constituents in the area of southwest Detroit will make that happen as soon as August

No politician deserves such a fate more.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







